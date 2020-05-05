Welcome to English for Business and Entrepreneurship, a course created by the University of Pennsylvania, and funded by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Office of English Language Programs.
English for Business and EntrepreneurshipUniversity of Pennsylvania
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
18%
26%
Skills you will gain
- Business Plan
- Market Research
- English Language
- Entrepreneurship
Learner Career Outcomes
18%
26%
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Unit 1: Becoming an Entrepreneur
In this unit, we will introduce course goals and logistics, then discuss basic concepts and vocabulary related to entrepreneurship.
Unit 2: Identifying an Opportunity
This unit will cover how to do market research to determine whether a new product presents an opportunity in a market. We will focus on surveys and questions.
Unit 3: Creating a Business Plan (Part 1)
This first part of Unit 3 will review the importance of writing a business plan and will focus on the first two sections: operations and marketing.
Unit 3: Creating a Business Plan (Part 2)
In this second part of Unit 3, we will learn about the Financials section of a business plan and how to create a simple, brief business plan of our own.
Reviews
- 5 stars87.95%
- 4 stars10.22%
- 3 stars1.04%
- 2 stars0.21%
- 1 star0.55%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ENGLISH FOR BUSINESS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Coursers opened my eyes and my mind, i was fried to start my dream being as a Entrepreneur, but diving deeper in this course made me feel confidant about going ahead and get what i'm dreaming for.
It's really good for especially newbies in business or those with intermediate English knowledge. You'll learn a lot from vocabulary to basic business planning. Good luck on your journey guys!
English for Business and Entrepreneurship course is a good and interesting course, i had fun learning.i'll definitely recommend the course to my loved ones. Kudos to the brain behind the course.
This course helps a layman to understand the difference between entrepreneurship and business. Also, gives you an idea of starting a business from scratch to how to attract investors.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
UNIQUE TO THIS COURSE: Can I take this course for free?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.