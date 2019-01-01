Amy Nichols has been working and teaching in the English Language Programs at the University of Pennsylvania (ELP) since September 2004. Before coming to the ELP, Amy lived in Ulaan Baatar, Mongolia, where she taught English in a program financed by the International Monetary Fund. Amy also has extensive business experience. She has served as a lecturer and a teaching assistant at The Wharton School, worked as a consultant for a software company and held a managerial position at General Electric. Amy has an MA-TESOL from the University of Pennsylvania, an MBA from Georgetown University, and a BA from Duke University.