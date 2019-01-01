Profile

James Riedel

Executive Director

Bio

James Riedel is the Executive Director of the English Language Programs (ELP) at the University of Pennsylvania. Before joining the ELP, Mr. Riedel was executive program coordinator and taught at Kwansei Gakuin University in Japan (1995-2001) where he developed a new English language program on a new campus. He has 25 years of teaching experience, primarily in academic and Business English programs. He has 18 years of experience in curriculum and program design. He has an M.B.A. in accounting and an M.A. in TESOL. He has been an accreditation site reviewer for CEA (Commission on English Language Program Accreditation), UCIEP (University Consortium of Intensive English Programs), and NCAAA (Saudi university accreditor). He has also participated in 2 external reviews of university intensive programs. He was selected as a Team Leader for the 2012 TESOL Convention in Philadelphia. Mr. Riedel has done numerous conference presentations and written several publications related to curriculum and program design.

Courses

English for Business and Entrepreneurship

