Chevron Left
Back to Teaching Tips for Tricky English Grammar

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Teaching Tips for Tricky English Grammar by University of California, Irvine

4.3
stars
46 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

This is the third course in the Teach English: Intermediate Grammar specialization. It will be useful to ESL teachers or those interested in learning to teach English language, but it is not an introduction to teaching course. You will learn about some specific problems students have learning intermediate grammar. You will learn why students have trouble with this tricky grammar and find out new ways to help students conquer it. You will also learn a variety of activities for teaching this content in a fun and interesting way. Finally, you will have opportunities to practice the skills you learn by creating sample assignments and recording short videos of your teaching demonstrations using a video camera, webcam, or smartphone. Learners wanting a grade will be required to submit short videos of their teaching skills. Only learners who pay for the course will be able to take the graded quizzes or submit assignments for feedback. The free version provides access to the lectures and practice activities only....

Top reviews

KC

Jul 12, 2017

This was my first Coursera coure and I found it excellent. They way it was built and the length perfect. I learned very much and will continue with other courses.

AA

Jan 2, 2017

I think that this course is easy to learn and to practice the theory on the assignments, which were given. Thank you very much!

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Teaching Tips for Tricky English Grammar

By Karin C

Jul 13, 2017

This was my first Coursera coure and I found it excellent. They way it was built and the length perfect. I learned very much and will continue with other courses.

By Aza

Jan 3, 2017

I think that this course is easy to learn and to practice the theory on the assignments, which were given. Thank you very much!

By Omer A

Aug 15, 2019

More professional and awesome one.

By Kelly R

May 9, 2020

Courses are nice, but UCI does not fix or reply when we flag content issues, which sometimes hinders us from getting 100%. I recommend the courses, though.

By Noor-Jihaan N

Jul 21, 2021

horrible the reviews horrid you guys need discussion forums

By Лепьохін Є О ( L

Jul 16, 2020

I'm positive this course will pay it off pretty soon. It's worth the time it took to accomplish it. The course is definitely of practical value.

By Quách M H

Oct 16, 2020

The course helps me a lot with constructing the class. Thank you very much

By Deleted A

May 4, 2020

Very well put together course and great video lessons.

By Сидорова Л И

Feb 25, 2022

I find this course very useful, thank you!

By RITHIKA S P

Feb 7, 2021

It was an excellent course ☺️

By Faisal B K V

Jul 1, 2020

Thank a lot,

Special Thanks to Instructor Emily ma'am

By leo d n

May 9, 2022

confundi o curso ...preciso de LERN e nao TEACH.

como faco para trocar ?

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder