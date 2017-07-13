KC
Jul 12, 2017
This was my first Coursera coure and I found it excellent. They way it was built and the length perfect. I learned very much and will continue with other courses.
AA
Jan 2, 2017
I think that this course is easy to learn and to practice the theory on the assignments, which were given. Thank you very much!
By Karin C•
Jul 13, 2017
By Aza•
Jan 3, 2017
By Omer A•
Aug 15, 2019
More professional and awesome one.
By Kelly R•
May 9, 2020
Courses are nice, but UCI does not fix or reply when we flag content issues, which sometimes hinders us from getting 100%. I recommend the courses, though.
By Noor-Jihaan N•
Jul 21, 2021
horrible the reviews horrid you guys need discussion forums
By Лепьохін Є О ( L•
Jul 16, 2020
I'm positive this course will pay it off pretty soon. It's worth the time it took to accomplish it. The course is definitely of practical value.
By Quách M H•
Oct 16, 2020
The course helps me a lot with constructing the class. Thank you very much
By Deleted A•
May 4, 2020
Very well put together course and great video lessons.
By Сидорова Л И•
Feb 25, 2022
I find this course very useful, thank you!
By RITHIKA S P•
Feb 7, 2021
It was an excellent course ☺️
By Faisal B K V•
Jul 1, 2020
Thank a lot,
Special Thanks to Instructor Emily ma'am
By leo d n•
May 9, 2022
confundi o curso ...preciso de LERN e nao TEACH.
como faco para trocar ?