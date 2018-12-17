PM
Jan 20, 2021
Although the skits are cheesy, they improve comprehension of the concepts discussed throughout the course. The course was still meaningful because it teaches you to integrate all skills in one lesson.
Jan 9, 2022
I am greatfully thankful for giving me the chance to dive into that amazing world of Reading, Writing and Grammar stratagies so that I could modify my teaching style for my students to benefit more!!!
By Mohamed I•
Dec 17, 2018
The course is incredibly awesome. The instructors and materials, and the way the teach is pretty amazing. I really recommend this course to anyone seeks to be a teacher.
By MAX A A J•
Dec 11, 2018
In my personal opinion, what we get form ASU and COURSERA is just priceless, persinally all courses I have taken, helped me to achieve my goals and enhance the way I normally teach, also with the new methodology updates, I have incorporated new teaching techniques. Learning through this system is just amazing, and sometimes we are not aware of our own potential.
By Laura S•
Dec 27, 2019
This course provided me with the methods of teaching reading, writing and grammar as a new TESOL volunteer teacher. I was also supported by the text books provided by the location where I teach.
By Ester A•
Aug 1, 2019
I love this course very much. It was very interesting for me to study it. The teaching videos were amazing and the actors in them played even more better than in some Hollywood` s films! :) My big thanks to the team of ASU&cousera. Love you all!
By Menna R•
Aug 21, 2019
I enjoyed in this course and with these Professors .
Also , I knew my issues and improve it .
I become more confidence .
Thank you
Dr. Shane Dixon
Dr. Justin Shewell
Jessica Cinco
Thank you Coursera to give me this opportunity to learn and improve myself.
By Mahmoud I M A•
Mar 12, 2020
I owe a big thank you for all people working in this great project of helping teachers all over the world improve their academic career. Special thanks are due to my brilliant professors Dr. Dixon and Dr Jessica who are of great help and make admire teaching because of understanding what they presented to me during the course. I intend to finish the whole courses TESOL professional Certificate. You are really the light in darkness.
By Miriam O•
Dec 10, 2017
This is a highly recommended course. Its worth doing because one is acquainted with strategies especially writing strategies that will help one deal with the skill easily. Do it, you ill love it
By Kriebel D S•
Jan 20, 2019
Such a useful, great course!
By Adalto F d G•
Jun 7, 2016
The course is excellent! The content is well prepared and really useful. The teachers are wonderful with their ability to teach, to perform, to transmit information and more yet, to inspire! Teachers able to inspire are not found everywhere. But they are here!
Despite to have studied in some of the best institutions of two countries, I never found professors like here as Shane Dixon and Jessica Cinco. Congratulations! More than teach, you inspire!
By Natalia T•
Jul 24, 2020
All the courses that are part of this big course are magnificent because in every video teachers are using their own advice on how to make content sticky, using incredible themes and making sure information is well-presented (even when it's difficult), repeated and understood (thanks to quizzes and practical tasks). I cannot stress how grateful I am to be a part of this course.
By Финогенова Е А•
Mar 17, 2020
It was really helpful and effective in order to rethink my own teaching approach and dip into all these techniques. I appreciate all reviews and feedback I got. Also assessing other people's work, I noticed my own mistakes or sometimes useful techniques. And I would like to express a deep gratitude to teachers and all people who created this course!
By NAKITENDE R•
Mar 18, 2020
This course has been very well delivered because of the way our instructors took us into real life situations through stories and ended up delivering the content in a very unique way.It has really stuck like MUD.All thanks to Dr, Shane Dixon,Dr.Justin Shewell, Jessica Cinco and the rest of the team.
Nakitende Rovina
By Rafael D•
Jun 22, 2016
Highly Effective, Informative, and Beautifully Delivered Course!
Want to know how to efficiently teach Reading, Writing, and Grammar (the painful one:)? Then you're bound to work through this course. Learn world-class techniques and develop your mastery as a teacher with Arizona State University professionals.
By Екатерина•
Dec 26, 2019
If you want to start your career in teaching and you don't know what to begin with, this course will teach you how to build Reading, Writing and Grammar lessons effectively. Thanks a lot for all the teachers of the course. It was not only informative and practical but also very fascinating.
By Catalina B•
Jun 25, 2019
Excellent course, it has provided me useful tools for my classes and also the knowledge that brings confidence in teaching. I love the creativity they have in these courses, not boring and always interesting and fun, which makes it a great experience in learning too!
By AZHARIE D•
Dec 25, 2017
By Emeribe R U•
May 30, 2020
The course content is robust, interesting and very engaging. The educators are top-notch, the best of the best. You are taught in a way that prepares you to be the best among your contemporaries in the teaching profession. I am glad I enrolled for this course.
By kiyingi i•
Nov 19, 2019
A lot was learnt especially, how to handle different readers, the lion reader, the scarecrow and one more. It was a superb experience as writing putting onto consideration, the planning ahead, organizing, audience, spelling n grammar and so on.
By Abduvahob E•
Aug 28, 2020
I appreciate to Coursera and also for Arizona State University to help me learn more about English like reading, Writing and Grammar and also I want to add the Speaking as well.
Thanks fir all!!!
By Partha S•
Jan 8, 2017
It was a great learning experience, especially to know about different reading and writing activities which I knew nothing about. This module will definitely help me become a better teacher.
By Babayeva K•
Nov 6, 2019
It is an excellent course and materials are so useful. Videos are enjoyable :) I have learned many useful methods which I will use in my clasroom while I teach. Thank you for everything!
By Renata A L•
Mar 27, 2019
É um curso dinâmico e muito coerente com a realidade que enfrentamos em sala de aula. Com certeza farei muitos outros cursos para dar um upgrade no meu curriculum.
By Ma V A A M•
Dec 7, 2018
Very informative course!
By Han H•
Sep 29, 2018
peer review takes time a lot so it sucks
By Shahid I•
Sep 17, 2020
The course was great as all of the previous ones. Way to go. I am probably learning more from the way the course is presented than the content of the course itself. The content was already out there, its the presentation that makes it, well, 'sticky'.
I do have a suggestion to rectify a problem, if possible. There are some MCQs in the quizzes in this course that have an option like 'All of the above'. The system is also programmed to randomize the sequence of the answers which makes it possible to have this option of 'All of the above' on the first, second or third number. This either does not make sense (on number 1) or makes it confusing (on number 2 and 3). Can this be rectified somehow?