This course explores ways of teaching reading skills in English as Second and Foreign Language (ESL/EFL) using a task-based approach. You will be introduced to the concept of task and the key principles of task-based language teaching (TBLT) and learning. TBLT uses communicative tasks as the key unit for creating language learning activities. You will also examine the role of reading in real-life and in second and foreign language teaching and current thinking about the interface between TBLT and second language reading. You will explore how TBLT and teaching second language reading can be successfully integrated in practice through analysing task-based reading materials. The course culminates in creating task-based materials for teaching reading in your own language teaching contexts.
Teaching EFL/ESL Reading: A Task Based Approach
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Course
Welcome to 'Teaching EFL/ESL Reading: A Task Based Approach!'.
What is Task-based Language Teaching (TBLT)?
Welcome to module 1! In this module we will be looking at some key concepts and issues that surround the role of tasks in second language learning and teaching. First, we will define what we mean by the notion of task. Then, we will consider different task types and the role of tasks in the syllabus. We will also discuss the rationale for using tasks in second language teaching, and how task-based lessons and sequences are typically organized. The module ends with an interview with Dr. Nick Andon from Kings' College London, who is an international expert on task-based language teaching.
What is Reading and What Does It Involve?
Welcome to module 2! In this module we examine reading from a number of angles. We start by examining the cognitive element of reading. The second angle we examine reading from is reading as a communicative activity, and its links with communicative language teaching. We then look at reading as a strategic activity, and at the links between reading and background knowledge, and look at the way in which background knowledge is needed in order to understand three specific texts. We end by discussing ways of developing reading fluency.
Teaching Reading in the Second Language Classroom
Focus on Language in the Reading Lesson
Welcome to module 4! In this module we will be looking at how a focus on language, such as grammar and vocabulary, can be integrated into task-based reading sequences. First, we will consider some of the options available in terms of the stages of the task-based reading lesson. Next, we will look at each stage in more detail. We will discuss the usefulness of pre-teaching vocabulary. We will examine how a focus on language can be incorporated at the while-reading stage. In particular, we will review research on two textual modification techniques, glossing and textual input enhancement. We will also reflect on ways of selecting linguistic features for language-focused work in the post-reading phase. The module ends with an interview with Dr. Parvaneh Tavakoli, a well-known researcher working on task-based language teaching.
Reviews
Teachers need that approach in order to make their lessons interesting and efficient. Thanks for the effort.
This was by far the best among the 9 MOOCs I have taken. The peer assessments were relevant and adequately challenging.
I learned a great deal from the instructors. The assignments were well organized to reinforce the instruction. This was definitely worth the time.
This course helped me to upgrade my knowledge about planning reading tasks...Very knowledgeable lectures given by renowned professors!
