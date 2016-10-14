DA
Nov 20, 2018
An exceptional course which brings up really interesting, thought-provoking ideas about pedagogy and ELT. Well-researched, easy to understand, and has some great assignment topics. Loved it.
Oct 31, 2017
I found this course absolutely fascinating. It's well designed with interesting videos which will keep you engaged. I will apply the principles to my lessons\n\nChristopher Mo Szu Ti
By Katarzyna M•
Oct 14, 2016
I loved everything about the course content, but peer assessment is a TERRIBLE idea.
For one submission I could get both the highest and the lowest grade, without any feedback. Any internet troll could have taken the course and graded participants with the lowest grades possible. Not fun.
I have passed the course (89%), but I won't even try another peer assessment based course.
It's such an irony that (aspiring) teachers were not able to assess someone else's work properly.
By Laís Z H F•
May 7, 2017
I thought the course was interesting, although there was some discrepancy between what was shown in the interviews and the theory presented. For example, in week 6 the interview showed a business teacher. However, at no moment the tutors mentioned anything related to it in the theory presented... The videos were boring because it took too long for the tutors to explain simple things.
By Benjamin G•
Jan 17, 2017
Terribly difficult to engage with 10+ min lectures in every lesson, plus unorganized presentations and interviews making extracting important information difficult; the lack of organization in the interview videos (which are SUPER long) made it very difficult to extract significant information for the course and assignements. I will say that the research and academic readings made available in the course were exceptionally helpful and full of great information, i just wished that that information was presented in a more engaging and interesting way, sometimes more organized as well. Furthermore, much of the referenced material should be made accessible within the course rather than simply cited; it looks fascinating but from places like China, databases and websites with such relevant sources are often wholly inaccessible. Please include links or entire documents.
By Ruth Y•
Dec 19, 2018
The course has refreshed me on how to do Task based teaching in my classroom. The professors and guest speakers are all very helpful in giving new ideas for lesson plan. I really enjoy the lesson.
By Deepali A•
Nov 21, 2018
By Christopher M•
Nov 1, 2017
By Selene G B•
Dec 27, 2018
I really enjoyed this course and its contents. My only concern was that I would've liked more focus on tasks and ideas of tasks, especially for older students.
By Hillary J•
Aug 17, 2016
If you are new to teaching ESL, this is probably not a good course. I found the homework used topics that a beginner would not be familiar with. I did like how they used various links to supplement the course (ie a chapter from a interesting text book) to help illustrate points in topics. I may retake the course after I have a foundation.
By Partha S•
Jul 31, 2017
The course is not academically rigorous, nor are the assignment rubrics challenging. Some of the videos are less engaging - apparent as talking head, and interviews are disorganised.
By Luciana P•
May 7, 2017
The material in which the course was based is aged. We can find much more modern texts about TBLT online, i.e. on the British Council website. The videos present the theory in a very superficial way and most of the times the interviews are not related to the theory presented in that unit. I was expecting more from a course by the University of London.
By W B•
Jun 10, 2016
This course was excellent! The material was scaffolded very well, and gave me a very good overview of TBLT, the teaching of reading, and how to create tasks for reading courses. I appreciated the mix of video, readings, interviews, and optional readings. This is the best MOOC I have ever taken, one of the very few MOOCs that I have ever completed, and I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to learn more about TBLT, teaching reading, or being a better second/foreign language teacher in general.
By David A•
Oct 25, 2018
Awesome! The assessments at the end of each module are super helpful to consolidate knowledge and apply the essential principles of each section. The videos are short but loaded with expert perspectives and current scholarly research. I learned a lot! Thank You UCL! Extremely valuable for EFL/ESL teachers, you will not regret spending your time in this course.
By Anissa P•
Apr 21, 2020
This course has helped me understand the ideas behind teaching reading with task-based approach. The methods are very useful and applicable to engage the students in learning process. The assignments in each module also encourage my critical thinking skills and reflection to my teaching experience.
By Варвара В•
May 18, 2020
It's one of the best, most useful and well-made online courses I've ever taken part in. I finally realised that my problem with online studying hadn't been my inability to concentrate but the lack of engaging and practical lessons and tasks! I'd recommend this course to any ESL teacher out there.
By Naida C•
Jun 8, 2017
Excellent! Learned so much from this experience. Good way to expand your knowledge and challenge the traditional strategies for teaching reading. Although this course addresses EFL/ESL students, the strategies can be used to enhance reading instruction for all struggling readers.
By Nicole J•
May 22, 2020
Excellent course that is engineered really well to help the learner consider the bigger context, purpose, contemporary research with expert presenters. I found the course very engaging and practical and in many ways empowering.
By Atem K•
Jul 27, 2020
This course is awesome. I enjoyed every bit of it. It was highly engaging and a good recommendation for learning how to teach reading comprehension to L2 learners. Kudo's!
By Claudia I O O•
Apr 10, 2019
Esta muy bien estructurado, mucho material de apoyo y los materiales de los otros alumnos ayudaron a entender mejor los temas. Excelente
By Kadir Y•
Feb 28, 2019
Teachers need that approach in order to make their lessons interesting and efficient.
Thanks for the effort.
By Aneela S•
Dec 27, 2018
I really liked learning my course from my teachers and enjoyed every bit of it.
By MAKARANON W•
Dec 29, 2018
It is very good course.I like it and hope it will help me improve my reading.
By Manoj W•
Jul 16, 2017
Great course! Gives you fresh approach to teaching Reading.
By Gaby H•
Jul 22, 2019
It helps a lot! Thank you for providing the course!
By Winnie S•
Apr 6, 2020
For existing and especially teachers with experience, probably not a lot to learn, but it's a good refresher and for new teachers it carries some good reminders and ideas. However a lot of things are theoretic, I was hoping there would be more practical support. I think what I learnt the most was from other students while discussing and while reviewing their assignments. Love how everybody takes it seriously and share what they have. The final video was a good wrap up too.
By Marni H•
May 24, 2020
I definitely gained some useful information in this course and I liked that it made me think about how I design lessons and how I can improve upon that. However, I feel that the course would be much improved if the instructors spent at least a little time checking in, making sure the links all still worked, and actually interacted with the students taking this course. The instructors were completely absent as far as I could tell. Even just a few comments here and there in the discussions would be nice. Also, I don't really like that the entire course grade is based on peer reviews.