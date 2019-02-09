DN
May 11, 2018
This course was excellent professional development. As a Science teacher, it helped me understand how I can incorporate English language instruction into my lesson plans.
VC
Sep 8, 2020
This material was so good, I Learned so much from this course, i loved the videos, the interviews, and all the examples in this videos. Thank you so much.
By Ma. L I M•
Feb 9, 2019
I had a lot of realizations regarding the construction in lesson planning. I think I need to reflect on how to somehow adapt this in teaching my learners.
By Imam A S•
Dec 22, 2018
It is an awesome course with a lot of new information it is perfect course for School English teachers, once try it you will see how useful is it
By Svetlana S•
Mar 5, 2017
A very informative, helpful, well-thought, very well-structured course, providing with knowledge, very good supplemental materials, visuals, examples. Thank you very much for such interesting and useful course. It was such a pleasure for me to go through it! Thank you very much!!!
By Maihlikhaa P W•
Jun 23, 2018
This course was very helpful with providing the basics and the fundamentals regarding ELL. It was very engaging and easy enough to follow. I definitely recommend for those that are interested in learning but having fun while doing it.
By Zina I•
Jul 19, 2016
I truly enjoyed this course. As a speech-language pathologist, learning the process of adapting lesson plans for ELLs was especially helpful as I work in the city with very diverse populations. Thank you for the wonderful course!
By Vianka d C•
Sep 8, 2020
This material was so good, I Learned so much from this course, i loved the videos, the interviews, and all the examples in this videos. Thank you so much.
By Matias G L•
Feb 1, 2016
Very interesting and well organized course. I really enjoyed it. Thank you so much for it. It was very helpful for my new teaching challenge.
By Juliet H•
Mar 1, 2016
This class brought to light many oftentimes unknown or overlooked yet extremely important aspects of both teaching and learning outcomes for the ELL student. I highly recommend this class. I believe the information included in this class is highly necessary for todays growing education system. Kudos to the educators teaching and utilizing this information, and to Coursera for offering such a gem
By Sofia V•
Mar 3, 2017
It was really helpful to me. I learned a lot. Not only it gave me a better perspective about ELLs but also now, I know how I can improve to develop my classes in order to help them in the way to English Language acquisition.
By Eva•
Jul 25, 2020
Thank you so much to the instructors! I really earned a lot of new knowledge and brushed up on others. I strongly recommend this course since it provides you with many creative ideas for your English lessons.
By Deanne N•
May 12, 2018
This course was excellent professional development. As a Science teacher, it helped me understand how I can incorporate English language instruction into my lesson plans.
By Maria S•
Dec 5, 2016
The lesson is of high standards, very well structured and contains concrete information without useless fillers. Perfect for busy proffesionals.
By Sarah Z•
Jul 15, 2016
This helped me with new ideas in my teaching and also the lesson plan templates will definitely help me preparing my classes in future.
By Stephen R•
Mar 5, 2021
Outstanding review of basic foundational lesson planning with the ELL in mind that I can easily put into practice within my classes.
By Bishara ( B ) I•
Dec 4, 2016
Hi,
I, really enjoyed taking up this course and have learned a lot of new strategies, which I am using in my classroom. Thanks.
By Ana C M•
Nov 16, 2016
Loved it! Very helpful to get a overall picture of what needs to be done to support these students!
By Elizabeth M•
Oct 16, 2015
Such a helpful course! It really helped inform my teaching practices to engage all of the students!
By Kriebel D S•
Sep 18, 2018
Pretty happy that I enrolled in this course. The nicest and the most interesting one!
By pete s•
Feb 1, 2016
The class was well put together and highly informative. Thanks very much for the opportunity.
By Ana P•
May 21, 2017
Thank you so much for the instruction, such a good job, very informative.
Ana Pelayo.
By Charlotta S R•
Nov 9, 2017
Just taken the first course in the series which has already been a huge help!
By Sergio H S•
Jan 13, 2016
Highly recommended if you're into planning English classes for forigners.
By Tue D•
Aug 29, 2021
Thank for your considerate course with beneficial knowledge!!
By gmcustodio•
Jun 17, 2018
Well designed and very useful. Well worth the investment!
By Hanna S•
Dec 28, 2021
Thank you! It helped a lot! Now I know where to start.