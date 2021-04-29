TK
Jan 19, 2021
I learn form this course about the english academic skills necessary for listening to and speaking about academic topics at the undergraduate level.
KM
Apr 28, 2021
I love coursera. I would like to say thank you for making us a big part of big community.\n\nI recommended Coursera, it's 100% so amazing.
By Kuach W D M•
Apr 29, 2021
I love coursera. I would like to say thank you for making us a big part of big community.
I recommended Coursera, it's 100% so amazing.
By tehzeeb s•
Jan 20, 2021
By Lizzy L•
Jan 5, 2021
Excellent. It was great.
By Samuel C•
Jan 12, 2021
I learned a lot from this course! If you want to prepare to enter an American University consider taking this course! I totally recommend it.
By Hicran Ç•
Mar 19, 2021
this course taught me a lot. It taught me how to take notes. It was a very useful course. Thank you very much for everything
By Elizabeth P•
Jan 18, 2021
This class was great. I learn a lot of note-taking and writing. It was easy to follow through.
By Dilbert H V Z•
Mar 15, 2021
it is a good course, thank you for everything you have learned.
By Shivern H•
Jun 12, 2021
No Certficate
By Yomna S A•
Jul 29, 2021
very good this course learn me a lot of important information
By Caroline N•
May 26, 2021
I am still waiting for my certificate! i have a dealine and no one anser me back. Terrible feedback, no support, waste of my time.
By Vitalii•
Jan 17, 2022
This is such an educative coursse for non-English speakers. It gives all basics and essantial information that can be very helpful not only for those who prepare for applying for USA colleges but also for thosse who want to learn more about various methods of writing academic essays, imporving their reading skills and much more. Thank you a lot for it, though i've got a problem with my final assignment as i could find any features that whould make me send aufio file where i spoke for 6 mins about a chosen topic. All in all, this course is awesome!!!
By Julija L•
May 23, 2022
Хороший курс английского языка. Много интересных тем и новых слов в копилку. Интересные видеозадания. Достаточно сложно. Спасибо!
By XIMENA J B G•
May 5, 2021
This course help me to improve my skills and help me to learn a lot about methods and comprehension fpr studying.
By 黄柯童•
Aug 2, 2021
That is good class, actually, If I understaand how to ask question, I may be do great.
By Viviana S•
Feb 16, 2022
Excellent course. I learned a lot. It helps to practice your english.
By XI M•
Mar 14, 2022
This was a very important course for me.
By Mohamed A S•
Jan 5, 2021
Thanks Coursera for your support
By Wesley v•
Mar 8, 2021
The course is very good.
By DEVANAND S•
Jan 31, 2022
Excellent course
By Luis A•
Jan 18, 2021
Excelent!!
By Sangit B•
Jun 21, 2021
Very good
By GIOVANNY R B•
Apr 19, 2021
Muy bueno
By Xueping L•
Apr 16, 2022
I am preparing the Academic Writing class, so I learned lots of useful information such as takenotes, sentence topics, which can be combined into my class. I appreciate very much that I can access to the program. Thank you for your hard working and sharing.
By LINA M R V•
Apr 8, 2021
The only point I disappointed with was the essay or activity it was checked for other students instead of teacher.
By Mariana C•
Apr 28, 2021
one course that learn who you can survise in the university, really