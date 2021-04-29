Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for English and Academic Preparation - Pre-Collegiate by Rice University

4.6
stars
78 ratings
30 reviews

About the Course

The English and Academic Preparation - Pre-Collegiate non-credit course is for students with a (minimum) high-intermediate level of English. This certificate course is designed to help domestic and international students develop the academic skills necessary for success in undergraduate studies at an American university while strengthening their English proficiency. Ideally, prospective students have completed or are near completion of a high school diploma in their country and would like to come to the United States to study for a bachelor’s degree. The total length of time required to complete the course is approximately 4 weeks. Students should expect to spend about 5-7 hours per week working with the materials and assignments. The course is made up of 4 modules: • Listening, Speaking, and Critical Thinking • Writer’s Workshop • Reading and Note-taking • Capstone Project Each module consists of video lessons, opportunities for practicing English and academic skills, interactive discussion boards with classmates, and graded activities. All courses are asynchronous, which means that the lessons and their activities can be completed at any time of day or night, provided that all course assignments are completed by the final day of class....

Top reviews

TK

Jan 19, 2021

I learn form this course about the english academic skills necessary for listening to and speaking about academic topics at the undergraduate level.

KM

Apr 28, 2021

I love coursera. I would like to say thank you for making us a big part of big community.\n\nI recommended Coursera, it's 100% so amazing.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 31 Reviews for English and Academic Preparation - Pre-Collegiate

By Kuach W D M

Apr 29, 2021

I love coursera. I would like to say thank you for making us a big part of big community.

I recommended Coursera, it's 100% so amazing.

By tehzeeb s

Jan 20, 2021

I learn form this course about the english academic skills necessary for listening to and speaking about academic topics at the undergraduate level.

By Lizzy L

Jan 5, 2021

Excellent. It was great.

By Samuel C

Jan 12, 2021

I learned a lot from this course! If you want to prepare to enter an American University consider taking this course! I totally recommend it.

By Hicran Ç

Mar 19, 2021

this course taught me a lot. It taught me how to take notes. It was a very useful course. Thank you very much for everything

By Elizabeth P

Jan 18, 2021

This class was great. I learn a lot of note-taking and writing. It was easy to follow through.

By Dilbert H V Z

Mar 15, 2021

it is a good course, thank you for everything you have learned.

By Shivern H

Jun 12, 2021

No Certficate

By Yomna S A

Jul 29, 2021

very good this course learn me a lot of important information

By Caroline N

May 26, 2021

I​ am still waiting for my certificate! i have a dealine and no one anser me back. Terrible feedback, no support, waste of my time.

By Vitalii

Jan 17, 2022

This is such an educative coursse for non-English speakers. It gives all basics and essantial information that can be very helpful not only for those who prepare for applying for USA colleges but also for thosse who want to learn more about various methods of writing academic essays, imporving their reading skills and much more. Thank you a lot for it, though i've got a problem with my final assignment as i could find any features that whould make me send aufio file where i spoke for 6 mins about a chosen topic. All in all, this course is awesome!!!

By Julija L

May 23, 2022

Хороший курс английского языка. Много интересных тем и новых слов в копилку. Интересные видеозадания. Достаточно сложно. Спасибо!

By XIMENA J B G

May 5, 2021

This course help me to improve my skills and help me to learn a lot about methods and comprehension fpr studying.

By 黄柯童

Aug 2, 2021

That is good class, actually, If I understaand how to ask question, I may be do great.

By Viviana S

Feb 16, 2022

Excellent course. I learned a lot. It helps to practice your english.

By XI M

Mar 14, 2022

T​his was a very important course for me.

By Mohamed A S

Jan 5, 2021

Thanks Coursera for your support

By Wesley v

Mar 8, 2021

The course is very good.

By DEVANAND S

Jan 31, 2022

Excellent course

By Luis A

Jan 18, 2021

Excelent!!

By Sangit B

Jun 21, 2021

Very good

By GIOVANNY R B

Apr 19, 2021

Muy bueno

By Xueping L

Apr 16, 2022

I am preparing the Academic Writing class, so I learned lots of useful information such as takenotes, sentence topics, which can be combined into my class. I appreciate very much that I can access to the program. Thank you for your hard working and sharing.

By LINA M R V

Apr 8, 2021

The only point I disappointed with was the essay or activity it was checked for other students instead of teacher.

By Mariana C

Apr 28, 2021

one course that learn who you can survise in the university, really

