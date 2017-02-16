Chevron Left
4.7
stars
352 ratings
97 reviews

About the Course

This course aims to prepare you for working in an cross-cultural Business setting. We'll learn about common cross-cultural theories and how they are relevant to everyday business practices in a globalised world. By combining all of your vocabulary, reading, speaking, and writing skills that you acquired in the previous three courses, you will learn how language plays an important role in cross-cultural communication. You will also enhance your cross-cultural understanding and will be able to use vocabulary, tone and style, and spoken and written communication skills within a cross-cultural Business context. Skills learned in this course help prepare you to deliver the professional business presentation in the Capstone project. After completing this course, you will be able to: - identify possible cross-cultural issues and misunderstandings in communication - apply strategies to overcome possible cross-cultural issues and misunderstandings in communication - produce documents with an appropriate style for business communication purposes within a cross-cultural situation - deliver a speech with an appropriate style for business communication purposes within a cross-cultural situation...

Top reviews

RY

Oct 17, 2020

Learning here is an nice experience .They have focused on the proper syllabus ,very well designed course .Must try it ,if want to improve your communication skills.

GB

Dec 28, 2020

It was an excellent and very helpful course for me. I`ve learned a lot about other business cultural communication, negotiation style, meeting and greeting.

By AE20

Feb 16, 2017

It was an amazing experience to me for the very first time I studied online.

I learned a lot. I enjoyed learning with COURSERA.

Everything was great!

By CHENG L

Nov 17, 2018

Very useful, with suitable amount of exercises and assignments. Great course for improving English skill.

By Vishal p b

Oct 22, 2019

This course is Awesome to learn about culture from other countries .

Hofstede cross cross culture is very excellent to learned .

By SABHARWAL S

Jan 2, 2020

Excellent course to learn about importance of cross cultural communication and why its hard to learn.

By Abdullah M

Mar 24, 2018

it was perfect course for me i learned a lot of think in this course and i hope to learn more

By Muhammad A A

Jan 22, 2017

Thank you so much

This course is one the important courses should anyone take it

Great course

By SHIMPI K M

Nov 2, 2019

Such a good course for building a cross culture comminication

By PATIL S D

Oct 23, 2019

According to me i am very happy to complete this course

By Lidia M M

Jan 7, 2017

Although some matters are presented quite broadly and generically, some others are exhaustive and of practical usage, especially the ones supported by documents and references: very useful!

By Chenxi

Nov 8, 2016

I found the lessons on cultural aspects were very interesting and well instructed.

By Joye Z

Mar 29, 2018

great course for non native speakers

By DEORE A S

Nov 4, 2019

best course for in our future

By RAHUL Y

Oct 18, 2020

By Naheed h

May 3, 2020

A very informative course that has enhanced my communication skills further particularly in the context of cross-culture communication.

By Suziley C

Dec 29, 2017

I have learned a lot how to act with different cultures, but also about English language.

By Sharma T S

Nov 2, 2019

best course

and get best knowledge about cross culture communication..........

By BHAMARE S B

Oct 22, 2019

This course is beneficial for me. From this I can improve my vocabulary skill

By Kadhare M R

Oct 23, 2019

It's Good for understanding communication in Business, management.

By Yawalkar V M

Oct 22, 2019

Nice course ,it is useful for increasing our skills .

By Dency P J

Sep 17, 2019

Very knowledgeable course.....i loved it

By WAGH S R

Oct 25, 2019

this course is very usefull for me

By PATIL A S

Oct 23, 2019

i am happy to join coursera

By WAGH S U

Nov 6, 2019

I AM HAPPY TO JOIN

By Lorena P

Feb 4, 2018

Excellent Course!!

By maryori g l q

Nov 7, 2016

Great Course :)

