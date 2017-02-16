RY
Oct 17, 2020
Learning here is an nice experience .They have focused on the proper syllabus ,very well designed course .Must try it ,if want to improve your communication skills.
GB
Dec 28, 2020
It was an excellent and very helpful course for me. I`ve learned a lot about other business cultural communication, negotiation style, meeting and greeting.
By AE20•
Feb 16, 2017
It was an amazing experience to me for the very first time I studied online.
I learned a lot. I enjoyed learning with COURSERA.
Everything was great!
By CHENG L•
Nov 17, 2018
Very useful, with suitable amount of exercises and assignments. Great course for improving English skill.
By Vishal p b•
Oct 22, 2019
This course is Awesome to learn about culture from other countries .
Hofstede cross cross culture is very excellent to learned .
By SABHARWAL S•
Jan 2, 2020
Excellent course to learn about importance of cross cultural communication and why its hard to learn.
By Abdullah M•
Mar 24, 2018
it was perfect course for me i learned a lot of think in this course and i hope to learn more
By Muhammad A A•
Jan 22, 2017
Thank you so much
This course is one the important courses should anyone take it
Great course
By SHIMPI K M•
Nov 2, 2019
Such a good course for building a cross culture comminication
By PATIL S D•
Oct 23, 2019
According to me i am very happy to complete this course
By Lidia M M•
Jan 7, 2017
Although some matters are presented quite broadly and generically, some others are exhaustive and of practical usage, especially the ones supported by documents and references: very useful!
By Chenxi•
Nov 8, 2016
I found the lessons on cultural aspects were very interesting and well instructed.
By Joye Z•
Mar 29, 2018
great course for non native speakers
By DEORE A S•
Nov 4, 2019
best course for in our future
By RAHUL Y•
Oct 18, 2020
Learning here is an nice experience .They have focused on the proper syllabus ,very well designed course .Must try it ,if want to improve your communication skills.
By Naheed h•
May 3, 2020
A very informative course that has enhanced my communication skills further particularly in the context of cross-culture communication.
By Suziley C•
Dec 29, 2017
I have learned a lot how to act with different cultures, but also about English language.
By Sharma T S•
Nov 2, 2019
best course
and get best knowledge about cross culture communication..........
By BHAMARE S B•
Oct 22, 2019
This course is beneficial for me. From this I can improve my vocabulary skill
By Kadhare M R•
Oct 23, 2019
It's Good for understanding communication in Business, management.
By Yawalkar V M•
Oct 22, 2019
Nice course ,it is useful for increasing our skills .
By Dency P J•
Sep 17, 2019
Very knowledgeable course.....i loved it
By WAGH S R•
Oct 25, 2019
this course is very usefull for me
By PATIL A S•
Oct 23, 2019
i am happy to join coursera
By WAGH S U•
Nov 6, 2019
I AM HAPPY TO JOIN
By Lorena P•
Feb 4, 2018
Excellent Course!!
By maryori g l q•
Nov 7, 2016
Great Course :)