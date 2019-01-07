HA
Apr 22, 2020
I enjoyed every bit of this course. I would recommend all my friends and family members to take this course and learn from this very nicely explained modules on Writing Professional Emails in English.
JJ
Aug 30, 2018
I would suggest this course is the perfect place to learn about "how to write a professional email". And I appreciate and thanks Coursera team along with Georgia Tech Institute to provide this course.
By Deleted A•
Jan 7, 2019
This course was excellent. I learnt a lot of things regarding writing professional emails and Now I can write emails confidently and effectively. My English communication skill is also improved.
By Nancy•
Feb 11, 2019
Course is OK but some items are explained like students were "baby's"....... I really do not like that others classmates have to correct my work because they put incorrect remarks. They think that they have the correct answer when they are making themselves mistakes. I made the subscription thinking it was a high level .... So course quite good (but lower intermediate level) but really bad organized.
By Jaffar•
Aug 31, 2018
By Kushaldeep B•
Jan 14, 2019
This course really update my knowledge about writing Professional emails. There were important points which I will keep in mind during email communication. I am really glad i joined the course.
By Heena A•
Apr 23, 2020
By Manik R•
Aug 31, 2018
checking assignment is not proper. If other learners not checked properly and I failed or get a very low grade than this is not my mistake. As due to less time many learners do not check proper.
By Sharmin F•
Aug 19, 2020
Thanks to Coursera and Georgia Institute of Technology for offering this course. Grateful to Gerry lander for articulating everything so nicely. I am so delighted to complete this course successfully.
By Muhammad T•
Jul 27, 2020
I am glad to participate in this course. I really appreciate it and thankful for the coursera team. I also thanks to the professor Mr. Landers who provides wonderful speech and explanation. Thank you.
By Sajol K M•
May 25, 2020
By aliya b•
Oct 17, 2017
addressed to scholars (to whom who goes to school).
addressed mostly for US-target (introduction e-mails, W3, for instance)
takes more time (than 2-3 times), than it worths: W4 and W5 give obviouse information.
technically the course builds perfect, but:
1) it seems that promotion is grater goal than learning;
2) I'm wondering if Coursera could targeting courses by format, micro-nano-neutrino purpose, age, skills, level of presence of theoretical matherial, cultural - general - domestic skills, knowlages or even entertainment-vines-look-like-couses etc.
Coursera gives great courses description (far more better than edx), but in 50% cases it didn't help. Yes, I can unenroll in any moment, but sometimes you understand it very late (when you have completed 1/3 of a course) and etc. And after you confused, and the confusion from behavioural fields (needs strong recommendationsabout cours termination). The cours exploration and desision making (learn - do not learn) takes quite a lot of time.
I'm of cource understand what "Write Professional Emails in English" cours is a part. Part of Specialisation!!! How it may named "Specialisation"?!!! Even the titles looks very attractive.
thank you for distance learning and content!!!
By Sergey M G•
Feb 3, 2020
Dear all,
I am Sergei Gagloev, an alumni of the course "Write Professional Emails in English".
I find this course important, brief and efficient at the same time, suitable for almost anyone who wants to improve writing skills.
Regardless to the age, gender, professional background or nationality, the course will be useful in a sense of reminding something forgotten, or even giving a completely new information on what to write and how to write in your emails.
Thanks to the faculty of Georgia Institute of Technology for making this possible.
Best regards, Sergei Gagloev.
By Ehsan s H•
Jun 30, 2017
The best course i passed on Coursera, badly recommended for anyone seeking for professionalism,The course really discuss very important skill we should all have and it makes difference in our life
By ِAhmed S H•
Dec 27, 2019
I have learnt a lot of things here in this course, how to type different types of emails such as requesting, apology and the high/ low context communication. And how to know the different cultures.
By Ahmad Z•
Feb 14, 2019
Hurray! I have learned writing professional emails in English. My instructor taught me in a friendly manner and I enjoyed this course a lot. Now, I am able to write crisp and concise sentences.
Thanks a lot Coursera.
By Shailesh B•
May 13, 2020
I would say thanks a lot to the expert of this course for giving good guidance towards how to write email in professional way. and I also enjoyed your reading material which was provided in the link.
By Ewa K•
May 17, 2016
Sadly, this course is at the high school level at the most. Very disappointing to see it listet here as a university course.
By Anand K•
Apr 12, 2016
Way too elementary.
By Gaby H•
Apr 13, 2020
This is a really useful and helpful course. The Professor is really clear in his explanations, and the exercises are practical so you can implement what you learn.
Highly recommended. Thank you!
By Cesar O•
Jun 18, 2019
Very short but useful course. Explanations are clear and straight to the point. Getting some handouts about all the tips in this course would be really nice since we humans forgot, specially if we are continuously learning and updating your knowledge.
By Mohammad S•
Mar 6, 2021
By kalituma•
Jun 8, 2019
a great lecture for non-English writers!
By Ashish B•
Jun 17, 2019
its grt
By Miguel C•
May 15, 2016
Brief and accurate course. It provides useful information for writing professional emails. It´s a pity that the free version does not include assignments and peer´s review.
By SALAH E E G•
Jun 3, 2019
I have learned how to write a professional email from this course, it realy worth you effort and your time.
By Robert J C•
Jun 19, 2019
Straightforward and useful.