Education: M.S., Georgia State University. Karen Peterson joined the faculty of the Language Institute in 1993. In addition to teaching in the Intensive ESL Program, she taught in the summer program for Chinese students, Pre-MBA program at Emory, taught Georgia Tech MBA students and QCF students. She has taught twenty years in the field. She received her master’s degree in TESOL/applied linguistics at Georgia State. She has traveled to Brazil, China, Japan and Tajikistan and taught ESL in both Japan and Tajikistan.