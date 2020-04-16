About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Improve Your English Communication Skills Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Start Building Your Brand

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Showcase Your Work

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Complete the Main Parts of Your Resume

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Network with Other Professionals

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Improve Your English Communication Skills Specialization

Improve Your English Communication Skills

