Roughly half of the world’s population is already online and so setting yourself apart from the crowd is more important than ever before. One of the best ways to do that is by creating your own ePortfolio. An ePortfolio is a site that showcases or shows your background, your resume, and samples of your work. In this course, you will learn step by step how to build the site and you’ll learn the grammar, vocabulary and writing skills needed to create it. You will learn how to apply information from your ePortfolio to other online tools like LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube in order to network with others so that you get a job or connect with other professionals. For each step in that process, you will listen to lectures, take comprehension quizzes, and learn how to use English appropriately to each part of your site. You will also complete self and peer assessments and gain the needed skills to make your ePortfolio a reality and establish yourself online.
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Start Building Your Brand
This module focuses on getting your ePortfolio branding ready by creating an effective headline and summary of your capabilities.
Showcase Your Work
This module focuses on writing about your work and accomplishments. You will learn to write about your work in a one sentence caption as well as in a longer descriptive paragraph.
Complete the Main Parts of Your Resume
This module focuses on getting your education and work experience up-to-date and professionally ready on your resume.
Network with Other Professionals
This module focuses on networking online with other professionals to make meaningful connections and to create new career opportunities.
I think this course has valuable information for getting new professionals opportunities. Tank you to the teacher ,thanks to all who make these courses possible
This course is a good opportunity for me to use in my working life. Thank you for teaching us very clearly and easy to understand in this course.
This course has helped me learn how to write a better resume, and i also learned how to build the site with good writing skills. Thank you my instructor Karen Peterson.
It is a very interesting course, on which you can clarify some statements and improve your professional information to be competitive. Thanks a lot! A greetings from Cali, Colombia.
About the Improve Your English Communication Skills Specialization
This Specialization helps you improve your professional communication in English for successful business interactions. Each course focuses on a particular area of communication in English: writing emails, speaking at meetings and interviews, giving presentations, and networking online. Whether you want to communicate to potential employers, employees, partners or clients, better English communication can help you achieve your language and professional goals. The Capstone course will focus especially on making those important connections to take your career or business to the next level. Make yourself more competitive by improving your English through this Specialization: Improve Your English Communication Skills.
