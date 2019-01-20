Chevron Left
Roughly half of the world’s population is already online and so setting yourself apart from the crowd is more important than ever before. One of the best ways to do that is by creating your own ePortfolio. An ePortfolio is a site that showcases or shows your background, your resume, and samples of your work. In this course, you will learn step by step how to build the site and you’ll learn the grammar, vocabulary and writing skills needed to create it. You will learn how to apply information from your ePortfolio to other online tools like LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube in order to network with others so that you get a job or connect with other professionals. For each step in that process, you will listen to lectures, take comprehension quizzes, and learn how to use English appropriately to each part of your site. You will also complete self and peer assessments and gain the needed skills to make your ePortfolio a reality and establish yourself online. By the end of this course, you will be able to • Write a proper headline or title for your ePortfolio • Describe your work in 1 sentence and in longer forms • Identify how to use hashtags effectively • Write an effective summary about yourself and your work • Apply appropriate vocabulary to write your education and professional experience for your resume • Understand how to write a tweet to get a job • Discover how to write specific comments and network work with others • Apply what you have on your portfolio to other tools like Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube....

By Ghada A E

Jan 20, 2019

The course was great. I learned something new in a very simple way.The additional resources were carefully selected and very helpful.

By Mohammad S

Sep 14, 2020

Very good course!

But this course has a voice problem

By Andrea G V

Nov 10, 2016

It is a very interesting course, on which you can clarify some statements and improve your professional information to be competitive. Thanks a lot! A greetings from Cali, Colombia.

By KANJI C

Apr 17, 2020

This course has helped me learn how to write a better resume, and i also learned how to build the site with good writing skills. Thank you my instructor Karen Peterson.

By Casey M

Oct 23, 2018

I took the presentation of my professional experience to the next level thanks to this course. I am sure that my new professional ePortfolio will help me to advance my career.

By Basil A H A

Dec 16, 2018

Dear Ms. Karen Esq.,

There is an old saying in Arabic language says ,"The teacher was almost a messenger".

Yes, that's true, I think you were very helpful and cooperative with me and all of my course-mates.

I would like to say these little words : Thank you very much you are a very nice person and all other Coursera staff. Thank you.Thank you.Thank you. Thank you.Thank you.Thank you.Thank you. Thank you.Thank you. Thank you.Thank you. Thank you. Indeed. You are wonderful people.

This the 3rd course that I am taking and I feel very happy and satisfied because I selected your courses.

The same love and respect to Ms. Amalia Stephens and Ms. Leah Attruia .

Best regards.

Basil Al-Askary.

16/12/2018.

By Indira L V

May 16, 2018

This course has helped me greatly in presenting myself out there for new job opportunities. My ePortfolio is my new signature and is so different from what everyone else have (Resume, LinkedIn). Also, now I have a better idea of how to explain what I have done in the past and I am currently do in the present. Thank you so much, I feel this specialization is really helping me to improve my writing.

Best,

Indira

By Carol Z

Nov 1, 2020

An interesting course where I learned a lot. It provides the necessary tools to create your virtual portfolio and promote yourself on a virtual level. It also contributes to enrich your professional skills and make the most of social networks as a resource for your professional promotion. Thank you all!

By Edgar A M V

Jul 31, 2020

Thank You. It is an excellent course.

By Abdullah K

Jun 27, 2020

The instructor has put all efforts to teach, write a professional e-portfolio. Good job. However, the peer-reviewed assignment for providing links would be difficult to most of the students.

By Aneudy C V

Jun 14, 2019

My peer review of week 3 is still waiting to be reviewed, meanwhile, I was still paying for the course and because of that, I couldn't enroll in the next course.

By Imelda R

Oct 27, 2020

There's one of my assigments which hasn't been checked yet. It's been more than three weeks since I sent it.

By Namrata B

Jun 6, 2021

not getting peer reviews thats why I can't able to get the certificate.

By John P D

Oct 29, 2020

It was a great pleasure to complete the course of ePortfolio in English from George Tech and through coursera. The course served as a Benchmark to correct the existing ePortfolio and build tremendous skills and knowledge to know how to build an effective ePortifolio.

First, I take the opportunity to thank the enthousiastic and energetic Instructor for sharing her knowledge with students. Besides, thanks for the initiative for delivering the course through coursera and the meaningful experienced Instructors from George Tech. Lastly, thanks coursera, and George Tech for the kind and effective cooperation.

John Paco

By Mohammad S B

Sep 28, 2020

This course is great eye-opener for me. I never through ePortfolio that important before. After doing this course, I feel really confident in presenting my academic and professional achievements.

I really like the way they gave assignments to make us already start building the your own website or blog or LinkedIn account, within the course.

Thank you to my mentor for this course, Madam Karen Peterson and her team at Georgia Tech Institute of Language.

By Mehmet y G

Sep 29, 2020

Merhaba, ben Mehmet Yasir GEÇGELEN. Türkiye İstanbul'da yaşıyorum. 20 yaşındayım ve Marmara Üniversitesi Hukuk Fakultesi 3. sınıf öğrencisiyim. Dersinizi kendimi bu alanda geliştirebilmek için aldım ve gerçekten çok faydalı oldu. Kurs çok güzeldi böyle bir imkan için herkese teşekkürler. Türkçe alt yazı bulunması apayrı müthiş bir şey. Siz değerli hocalarımla bir gün gerçek hayatta da tanışabilmek dileğiyle...

By Dr. P C V

Jul 15, 2020

I am very much delighted and satisfied to have joined this course Build Your Professional ePortfolio in English by Georgia Tech university. I have really been benefited by this course. It provided me an opportunity to create a website myself to be present on the social media and enriched my knowledge in building the resume. I suggest you that you can be enlightened by the course. Thank you.

By Vijayalaxmi N

Oct 5, 2020

This course taught me very important things which related to my Professional life. This is the first time i come to know about ePortfolio. Thanks to all my Teachers who delivered valuabe concept that related to the topic. I wish to thank all my friends who reviwed my work and gives valuable feedback.

Thanks to everyone .

By Jansenio A

Jun 5, 2020

Buid Your Professional ePortfolio in English is an excellent course. It basically teaches you how to market yourself professionally on social media. I really enjoyed how the course was delivered, and highly recommend it. Many thanks to Karen Peterson (the instructor), my peers, all the team, Georgia Tech, and Coursera.

By José A R N

Mar 12, 2017

My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)

I did this course to complete my CV in English to the area of Data Science.  

The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teacher Karen Peterson.

Congratulations to Coursera team.

By Yeluri M

Dec 1, 2019

As a Software Engineer, i had enough technical skills needed for building a website by using a platform/by coding by myself. This Course has helped me improve my skills that help make my ePortfolio site look professional which in result help the site viewer get a clear picture of me, my skills, work & experience.

By Dr. K C E

Apr 20, 2020

The course 'Build Your Professional ePortfolio in English' is highly practical, informative and insightful. It helps participants improve their ePortfolios for better visibility to everyone. Doing this course is professionally enriching and rewarding experience for all the valuable inputs learnt in the course.

By Mauricio M Q

Aug 26, 2020

Very interesting, particularly for people starting their professional life. As for me, I also learned, as there are some different things in the presentation in my native language, Spanish, versus English. Anyway, I also learned some interesting aspects and how to make better use of my current curriculum.

By Harald M

Oct 5, 2021

A well lectured, well structured, interesting course about the way to create a professional ePortfolio. Apart from the suggested format, grammar, style aso., I learned quite a lot by creating a website and writing my resume in English in a step-by-step way within the scope of peer-graded assignments.

By ANAND K

Jan 14, 2020

Thank you for helping me to build my eportfolio. you are the best instructor for me and what I learned with you, I utilize this knowledge and I will tell everyone if you want to learn anything please join Coursera and if you want to join to build professional eportfolio then join your courses.

