Nov 10, 2016
It is a very interesting course, on which you can clarify some statements and improve your professional information to be competitive. Thanks a lot! A greetings from Cali, Colombia.
Oct 22, 2018
I took the presentation of my professional experience to the next level thanks to this course. I am sure that my new professional ePortfolio will help me to advance my career.
By Ghada A E•
Jan 20, 2019
The course was great. I learned something new in a very simple way.The additional resources were carefully selected and very helpful.
By Mohammad S•
Sep 14, 2020
Very good course!
But this course has a voice problem
By KANJI C•
Apr 17, 2020
This course has helped me learn how to write a better resume, and i also learned how to build the site with good writing skills. Thank you my instructor Karen Peterson.
Oct 23, 2018
I took the presentation of my professional experience to the next level thanks to this course. I am sure that my new professional ePortfolio will help me to advance my career.
By Basil A H A•
Dec 16, 2018
Dear Ms. Karen Esq.,
There is an old saying in Arabic language says ,"The teacher was almost a messenger".
Yes, that's true, I think you were very helpful and cooperative with me and all of my course-mates.
I would like to say these little words : Thank you very much you are a very nice person and all other Coursera staff. Thank you.Thank you.Thank you. Thank you.Thank you.Thank you.Thank you. Thank you.Thank you. Thank you.Thank you. Thank you. Indeed. You are wonderful people.
This the 3rd course that I am taking and I feel very happy and satisfied because I selected your courses.
The same love and respect to Ms. Amalia Stephens and Ms. Leah Attruia .
Best regards.
Basil Al-Askary.
16/12/2018.
By Indira L V•
May 16, 2018
This course has helped me greatly in presenting myself out there for new job opportunities. My ePortfolio is my new signature and is so different from what everyone else have (Resume, LinkedIn). Also, now I have a better idea of how to explain what I have done in the past and I am currently do in the present. Thank you so much, I feel this specialization is really helping me to improve my writing.
Best,
Indira
By Carol Z•
Nov 1, 2020
An interesting course where I learned a lot. It provides the necessary tools to create your virtual portfolio and promote yourself on a virtual level. It also contributes to enrich your professional skills and make the most of social networks as a resource for your professional promotion. Thank you all!
By Edgar A M V•
Jul 31, 2020
Thank You. It is an excellent course.
By Abdullah K•
Jun 27, 2020
The instructor has put all efforts to teach, write a professional e-portfolio. Good job. However, the peer-reviewed assignment for providing links would be difficult to most of the students.
By Aneudy C V•
Jun 14, 2019
My peer review of week 3 is still waiting to be reviewed, meanwhile, I was still paying for the course and because of that, I couldn't enroll in the next course.
By Imelda R•
Oct 27, 2020
There's one of my assigments which hasn't been checked yet. It's been more than three weeks since I sent it.
By Namrata B•
Jun 6, 2021
not getting peer reviews thats why I can't able to get the certificate.
By John P D•
Oct 29, 2020
It was a great pleasure to complete the course of ePortfolio in English from George Tech and through coursera. The course served as a Benchmark to correct the existing ePortfolio and build tremendous skills and knowledge to know how to build an effective ePortifolio.
First, I take the opportunity to thank the enthousiastic and energetic Instructor for sharing her knowledge with students. Besides, thanks for the initiative for delivering the course through coursera and the meaningful experienced Instructors from George Tech. Lastly, thanks coursera, and George Tech for the kind and effective cooperation.
John Paco
By Mohammad S B•
Sep 28, 2020
This course is great eye-opener for me. I never through ePortfolio that important before. After doing this course, I feel really confident in presenting my academic and professional achievements.
I really like the way they gave assignments to make us already start building the your own website or blog or LinkedIn account, within the course.
Thank you to my mentor for this course, Madam Karen Peterson and her team at Georgia Tech Institute of Language.
By Mehmet y G•
Sep 29, 2020
Merhaba, ben Mehmet Yasir GEÇGELEN. Türkiye İstanbul'da yaşıyorum. 20 yaşındayım ve Marmara Üniversitesi Hukuk Fakultesi 3. sınıf öğrencisiyim. Dersinizi kendimi bu alanda geliştirebilmek için aldım ve gerçekten çok faydalı oldu. Kurs çok güzeldi böyle bir imkan için herkese teşekkürler. Türkçe alt yazı bulunması apayrı müthiş bir şey. Siz değerli hocalarımla bir gün gerçek hayatta da tanışabilmek dileğiyle...
By Dr. P C V•
Jul 15, 2020
I am very much delighted and satisfied to have joined this course Build Your Professional ePortfolio in English by Georgia Tech university. I have really been benefited by this course. It provided me an opportunity to create a website myself to be present on the social media and enriched my knowledge in building the resume. I suggest you that you can be enlightened by the course. Thank you.
By Vijayalaxmi N•
Oct 5, 2020
This course taught me very important things which related to my Professional life. This is the first time i come to know about ePortfolio. Thanks to all my Teachers who delivered valuabe concept that related to the topic. I wish to thank all my friends who reviwed my work and gives valuable feedback.
Thanks to everyone .
By Jansenio A•
Jun 5, 2020
Buid Your Professional ePortfolio in English is an excellent course. It basically teaches you how to market yourself professionally on social media. I really enjoyed how the course was delivered, and highly recommend it. Many thanks to Karen Peterson (the instructor), my peers, all the team, Georgia Tech, and Coursera.
By José A R N•
Mar 12, 2017
My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this course to complete my CV in English to the area of Data Science.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teacher Karen Peterson.
Congratulations to Coursera team.
By Yeluri M•
Dec 1, 2019
As a Software Engineer, i had enough technical skills needed for building a website by using a platform/by coding by myself. This Course has helped me improve my skills that help make my ePortfolio site look professional which in result help the site viewer get a clear picture of me, my skills, work & experience.
By Dr. K C E•
Apr 20, 2020
The course 'Build Your Professional ePortfolio in English' is highly practical, informative and insightful. It helps participants improve their ePortfolios for better visibility to everyone. Doing this course is professionally enriching and rewarding experience for all the valuable inputs learnt in the course.
By Mauricio M Q•
Aug 26, 2020
Very interesting, particularly for people starting their professional life. As for me, I also learned, as there are some different things in the presentation in my native language, Spanish, versus English. Anyway, I also learned some interesting aspects and how to make better use of my current curriculum.
By Harald M•
Oct 5, 2021
A well lectured, well structured, interesting course about the way to create a professional ePortfolio. Apart from the suggested format, grammar, style aso., I learned quite a lot by creating a website and writing my resume in English in a step-by-step way within the scope of peer-graded assignments.
By ANAND K•
Jan 14, 2020
Thank you for helping me to build my eportfolio. you are the best instructor for me and what I learned with you, I utilize this knowledge and I will tell everyone if you want to learn anything please join Coursera and if you want to join to build professional eportfolio then join your courses.