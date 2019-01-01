Creating a Portfolio Using Weebly
Create a portfolio to showcase your work assets
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this project, learners will create a stunning portfolio website using Weebly. They will learn important skills such as site setup, selecting and customizing an appropriate theme, choosing a site structure, working with elements, adding apps, publishing the site, and sharing it with others. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Basic computer and intenet navigation skiils
Communication Design
Website Development
Portfolio Creation
Uploading images
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create and Setup Your Site
Choose the Right Theme Template
Add Content
Enhance Your Site wiht Advanced Skills
Apply Best Practices
