Award-winning, dynamic leader with extensive experience developing learning strategy and solutions in instructional design, education technology, LMS administration, and project leadership passionate about utilizing a solutions-oriented, data-driven approach to aligning training to contribute to business success. Specializes in: Learning Strategy & Solutions, Training, Education, eLearning, Instructional/Educational Technology, Instructional Design, Learning Management System Administration, Leadership, Project Management, Course Creator, Flash to HTML5 Conversion