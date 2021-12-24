Create a Small Business Website with Weebly
Create a free Weebly account
Customize your website
Add and remove content
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create and customize a Weebly website to fit your individual needs. We will be focusing on the free features of Weebly, but we will also explore the paid features for individuals who want to use their website to sell or use other paid features, such as additional customization features and ecommerce tools. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
No background required
Create a Weebly account
Add content
Publish and un-publish your website
Customize your Weebly account
Add buttons
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Weebly account and select a theme
Create a domain name and explore editing options
Customize your website
Add and remove content
Add buttons and publish your website
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SSDec 24, 2021
Well explained course in a very short duration. Will recommend it to everyone trying to step into web-designing.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
