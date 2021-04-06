Creating a Free Business Page with Blogger
Make business page on Blogger platform.
Create social media content to promote business.
Communicate with clients.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a small business blog using the Blogger.com platform, how to customize their page, how to interact with customers and promote their business, and how to use the Stats tab to analyze their reach. This course will benefit small business owners with limited to no social media marketing experience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Social Media
Small Business
Blogging
Marketing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a business page blog
Customize your new page
Post content
Interact with customers
Use the Stats tool and Google Analytics
by BBApr 6, 2021
This class was very easy to understand! I really am interested in becoming a blogger and this class has help me to understand how to create and generate a blog page.
by YCJun 10, 2021
Excellent efforts by the Instructor . A perfect course for students who are willing to enhance their skills and knowledge in this area.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
