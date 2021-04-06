Creating a Free Business Page with Blogger

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Make business page on Blogger platform.

Create social media content to promote business.

Communicate with clients.

1 hour
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a small business blog using the Blogger.com platform, how to customize their page, how to interact with customers and promote their business, and how to use the Stats tab to analyze their reach. This course will benefit small business owners with limited to no social media marketing experience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Social Media

  • Small Business

  • Blogging

  • Marketing

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create a business page blog

  2. Customize your new page

  3. Post content

  4. Interact with customers

  5. Use the Stats tool and Google Analytics

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

