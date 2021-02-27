Small Business Marketing Using YouTube
93 ratings
4,908 already enrolled
How to create a YouTube channel
How to use YouTube to promote your small business
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use YouTube to promote your small business, how to create a YouTube channel, how to customize your channel to attract the right audience, how to post videos, how to collaborate with other channels to improve client reach, how to interact with clients, and how to use YouTube analytics. This course will benefit small business owners with limited to no social media marketing experience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
A basic knowledge of social media platforms (especially YouTube is preferred, but not required.
Uploading videos to YouTube
Using Creator Studio
Creating a YouTube channel
Using the Analytics tool
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a YouTube channel
Customize your YouTube channel
Post videos
Increase your reach
Interact with customers
Use the Analytics feature
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by EBFeb 28, 2021
This is an excellent course for beginners. It gets straight to the point and keeps the viewer engaged.
by RKMay 19, 2021
it should be little more descriptive about increasing reaching and making youtube video stuff.
by OCFeb 27, 2021
Amazing course content. the content were straight to the point
by MEApr 28, 2021
This Course is very useful , to develop , my Knowledge and form a strategy for Business development in digital way by using this forum .
