Chevron Left
Back to Small Business Marketing Using YouTube

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Small Business Marketing Using YouTube by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
93 ratings
31 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use YouTube to promote your small business, how to create a YouTube channel, how to customize your channel to attract the right audience, how to post videos, how to collaborate with other channels to improve client reach, how to interact with clients, and how to use YouTube analytics. This course will benefit small business owners with limited to no social media marketing experience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

IA

Nov 24, 2021

In this Course, you can learn how to create Youtube account , how to interact with followers(customers) and promote your business without advertisement , in Short time

ME

Apr 28, 2021

This Course is very useful , to develop , my Knowledge and form a strategy for Business development in digital way by using this forum .

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 32 Reviews for Small Business Marketing Using YouTube

By Bridiget A

Dec 19, 2020

Very informative, I was able to learn so much from this course!

By Deleted A

Jan 4, 2021

Great course. Simple and well explained.

By John P

Dec 14, 2020

thanks

By Ikram A

Nov 25, 2021

I​n this Course, you can learn how to create Youtube account , how to interact with followers(customers) and promote your business without advertisement , in Short time

By Mohanraj E

Apr 29, 2021

This Course is very useful , to develop , my Knowledge and form a strategy for Business development in digital way by using this forum .

By Gracia L

Oct 4, 2021

Très instructif et puis il est très pratique. J'ai réussi à créer pour la première fois une chaine YouTube et le customiser.

By marta c

Apr 10, 2021

loved! My Channel is on! Marta Mercado Da Beleza https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6JIEn0jdlQFNC9Hy_BkV_w

By Emile B

Mar 1, 2021

This is an excellent course for beginners. It gets straight to the point and keeps the viewer engaged.

By Roy S

Oct 9, 2021

help me to quick understand how to customize my youtube channel and interact with customers, thanks

By Gino C

Jun 18, 2021

It is a very good introduction to setup your future YouTube channel.

By Onyemaechi E C

Feb 28, 2021

Amazing course content. the content were straight to the point

By Syed S

Oct 28, 2021

It was a clean good and easy to understand course

By manuel z

Mar 21, 2021

Great Tutorial for setting up a you tube channel.

By Laili K

Dec 10, 2021

​Useful in starting up an account on youtube.

By simarpreet k

Apr 27, 2022

great learning experience

By Sherryl B U

Jul 23, 2021

Great guide for beginners

By Marc T

Apr 10, 2021

Clear speaking voice

By PK P

Apr 16, 2022

THANK YOU SO MUCH

By Trippy v H

May 31, 2021

amazing expirence

By Mostafazaman

Feb 1, 2021

Just Awesome

By Lakshitha s

Jun 23, 2021

good course

By MARC T P

Mar 6, 2022

Excellent

By Ahsan A

Aug 22, 2021

Owsum

By Mrs.S.Saranya

Aug 22, 2021

Good

By Rehan K

May 20, 2021

it should be little more descriptive about increasing reaching and making youtube video stuff.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder