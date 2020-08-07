Use WordPress to Create a Blog for your Business
1,451 ratings
39,893 already enrolled
Learn to use features in WordPress.
Create a blog post.
Publish a website.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will create a blog site with a home page and initial blog post using a free content management system, WordPress. You will be able to create a business blog with the look and feel of a website complete with options for e-commerce plugins. You’ll have a virtual space to showcase your business with customers who want to stay connected.
content management
Website Management
blog
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a new WordPress account.
Tour WordPress and My Home Page.
Use the Pages tool in WordPress.
Edit Your Home Page.
Edit Main Content on Your Home Page.
Edit Content in the Footer on Your Home Page.
Create and Edit a Blog Post for Publication.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ABAug 18, 2020
It's an excellent Guided Project which enables me to learn the basics of using WordPress. This is a great opportunity for me. Thank you for giving me a lot to learn from this!
by WAug 7, 2020
Thanks for your course..♥ i am sri lanken.. ♥\n\ni haven't money but my government library department and coursera organizing a schoolership programme. Thanks LOT ♥
by MEOct 22, 2020
Thank you for this amazing guided project. You get to follow the instructions easily and definitely will learn how to create your own WOrdPRess account and your blog in it.
by DRSep 2, 2020
The create a blog course was really fascinating and informative. I learnt a great deal and I was able to set up my own blog. I would definitely recommend my friends to do courses with coursera .
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
