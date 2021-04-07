BB
Apr 6, 2021
This class was very easy to understand! I really am interested in becoming a blogger and this class has help me to understand how to create and generate a blog page.
YC
Jun 10, 2021
Excellent efforts by the Instructor . A perfect course for students who are willing to enhance their skills and knowledge in this area.
By Barbara B•
Apr 6, 2021
By Yash C•
Jun 11, 2021
By Samantha S•
Mar 4, 2021
I actually really liked it
By Abigail E M•
Mar 31, 2021
easy to understand
By Welikadage L D T•
Jan 15, 2021
Very Good
By Manisha S•
Mar 13, 2022
Hello Everyone and warm wishes to my mentor . Thank You for such a great guided project. I haven't expected that I won't be able to complete this project on time. But a firm dedication plus the guidance provided by mentor was really a great help.
Course was really wonderful and hope others will like it to if they are really interested in taking up the task and completing the project on time!
By Phebe V•
Jul 17, 2021
II'm really happy with the result. I really learned a lot. This made mymy dayThank you so much for tgethethe patient our dear instructor :) God bless you and may you continue to be patient in inspiring a lot of people :)
By SANJEEV•
Dec 7, 2021
It is very helpful
By Thamizharasi M•
Feb 15, 2022
very useful
By Siddhesh R•
Aug 15, 2021
good
By TUMATI C 3•
Jul 11, 2021
Good
By Marcos C•
Dec 11, 2021
Es un curso inicial, muy bueno para personas que recién empiezan en blogger, corto e introductorio.
By Thirumalesh K•
Jan 23, 2022
It could be even better as i expected it could not reach in-terms of learning skills.
By Hitesh S•
May 14, 2021
It was not that much helpful to me as I was expecting that after enrolling in this course I will able to customize my blog so that I can reach more audiences but the course prove me wrong, It was so basic that I know more about it before enrolling in it.
I will suggest you improve the course as if you really want to make quality learning free of cost.
Still, thank you for polishing my basics...