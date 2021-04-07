Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a small business blog using the Blogger.com platform, how to customize their page, how to interact with customers and promote their business, and how to use the Stats tab to analyze their reach. This course will benefit small business owners with limited to no social media marketing experience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Barbara B

Apr 6, 2021

This class was very easy to understand! I really am interested in becoming a blogger and this class has help me to understand how to create and generate a blog page.

By Yash C

Jun 11, 2021

Excellent efforts by the Instructor . A perfect course for students who are willing to enhance their skills and knowledge in this area.

By Samantha S

Mar 4, 2021

I actually really liked it

By Abigail E M

Mar 31, 2021

easy to understand

By Welikadage L D T

Jan 15, 2021

Very Good

By Manisha S

Mar 13, 2022

Hello Everyone and warm wishes to my mentor . Thank You for such a great guided project. I haven't expected that I won't be able to complete this project on time. But a firm dedication plus the guidance provided by mentor was really a great help.

Course was really wonderful and hope others will like it to if they are really interested in taking up the task and completing the project on time!

By Phebe V

Jul 17, 2021

II'm really happy with the result. I really learned a lot. This made mymy dayThank you so much for tgethethe patient our dear instructor :) God bless you and may you continue to be patient in inspiring a lot of people :)

day

By SANJEEV

Dec 7, 2021

It is very helpful

By Thamizharasi M

Feb 15, 2022

very useful

By Siddhesh R

Aug 15, 2021

good

By TUMATI C 3

Jul 11, 2021

Good

By Marcos C

Dec 11, 2021

Es un curso inicial, muy bueno para personas que recién empiezan en blogger, corto e introductorio.

By Thirumalesh K

Jan 23, 2022

It could be even better as i expected it could not reach in-terms of learning skills.

By Hitesh S

May 14, 2021

It was not that much helpful to me as I was expecting that after enrolling in this course I will able to customize my blog so that I can reach more audiences but the course prove me wrong, It was so basic that I know more about it before enrolling in it.

I will suggest you improve the course as if you really want to make quality learning free of cost.

Still, thank you for polishing my basics...

