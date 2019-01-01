Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Portfolio Using Weebly by Coursera Project Network
4.7
stars
19 ratings
About the Course
In this project, learners will create a stunning portfolio website using Weebly. They will learn important skills such as site setup, selecting and customizing an appropriate theme, choosing a site structure, working with elements, adding apps, publishing the site, and sharing it with others.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....