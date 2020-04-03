TM
Oct 18, 2020
i have completed the and received 100% score. But my assessment shows missing. please help me.
VM
Apr 2, 2020
I loved your course. It helps me a lot to learn about syllables and stresses\n\nVibha
By Vibha M•
Apr 3, 2020
I loved your course. It helps me a lot to learn about syllables and stresses
Vibha
By Marina V•
Sep 6, 2020
This course is basic and fast to complete, but it was very helpful.
By Snigdha S M•
Aug 18, 2020
it never shows completed despite finishing it months ago
By El M H•
Apr 30, 2020
Good learning thank you so much
By Courtney B•
Jan 29, 2021
It was a an alright class to be honest, but it's only one week and when you finish it doesn't actually let you finish the course. It just says it's ongoing without having anymore course material. The students in the forum seem to really need answers and help but they are left abandoned. This class was a pretty major letdown. Sure I learned quite a bit even as a native English speaker, but I feel bad for all the people who wanted a course and were just left hanging with one lesson and even then it quite frankly couldn't be completed.
By Jenny C V•
May 8, 2020
Thank you so much, I didn´t know the stress word. And now I´ll could understand more in conversation
By Hana R•
Dec 16, 2021
this course help me to learn things which I don't no it
thinks for all
By Tintu M•
Oct 19, 2020
i have completed the and received 100% score. But my assessment shows missing. please help me.
By MARISOL E U M•
May 25, 2020
muy interesante y creativo...
By Keosha K•
Sep 30, 2020
nice but I still have not completed the course i have completed week 1 all content but at the end 1 dot is remaining and says END10/18
By CRISTINA A•
Dec 10, 2020
Muy cálida la profesora. Faltaría que me den el cierre del curso y el certificado. Gracias!
By Muhammad A•
Jun 4, 2021
This course was great and amazing who develop your learning skills.
By Ana C•
Aug 11, 2020
Very good! Thank you so much...
By Samal A•
Jun 19, 2020
Very interesting lesson!
By Andrey E V•
Oct 14, 2020
Interesante
By Lorraiine M•
Jan 10, 2021
buenisimo! a pesar de ser tan breve, aprendi mucho y la forma de enseñar y explicar es practica y facil de entender...
By Carlos A P L•
Sep 18, 2020
Teacher has a very simple and exclusive way to make us understand the course.
By stefania g•
Oct 18, 2020
nice summary lesson
By Şeyma K•
May 19, 2021
just one week?
By Marina S•
Jan 5, 2021
There is no opportunity to audit the entire course. One lesson is good but not enough to make a decision to enroll.
By aye e s•
Feb 22, 2021
I have completed your lesson . Why did not gave certificate?
By Isabella•
Aug 2, 2020
can not submit check the quiz session at lesson 1, do not display programs of all weeks and move to the week that you want to complete beforehand.
By Wita K•
Jan 16, 2022
Actually, I have studied this topic in university and I regret how I was late to find this course. A must-enroll course with many benefits and definitely this course will increase knowledge, especially for the one who's studying the English language or literature.
By Dolly A•
Aug 24, 2021
Me encanto , pude conocer y aprender cosas que en la superficie parecen obvias pero no lo son . Realmente tenia problemas acerca de la pronunciación de las palabras pero este curso me ayudo a direccionar mi enfoque de una forma mas útil.
By José A C P•
Nov 18, 2021
It's excellent. It's a short cut to the main points when pronunciating English.