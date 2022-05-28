This course provides an introduction to data center networking technologies, more specifically software-defined networking. It covers the history behind SDN, description of networks in data-centers, a concrete data-center network architecture (Microsoft VL2), and traffic engineering.
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview & Introduction
This module is a general introduction to cloud computing to set the tone for the technical details to follow in the later modules: What is the origin of cloud computing? Why now? The introduction will cover the current service models in Cloud computing, the Marketplace, and some of the technological challenges with Cloud computing
Evolution of Data Center Networks
This module covers the evolution of data center networks, including the origins of software defined networking and the networking technology prevalent today in data centers. The module also discusses the traffic engineering challenges specific to data center networks.
Data Center Network Example
This module presents one example of a data center network, namely, Azure’s VL2. It starts with a general overview of the design principles for data center networks that laid the foundation for the specific design decisions in VL2, which is the foundation for how Azure’s data center networking is architected today.
DC Networking: Testing, Debugging, and Traffic Evaluation
This module covers topics including metrics for network performance evaluation, tools for testing and debugging DC networks, measurement, and case studies of analyzing DC network traffic.
About the System Issues in Cloud Computing Specialization
This specialization is a four-course sequence of hands on project-intensive immersive courses aimed at computer professionals to give them an in-depth experience in developing different layers of a Cloud computing infrastructure including software defined networks, distributed runtime systems, application development, and network function virtualization. Each course (roughly 4-5 one hour videos) is organized as discussion of the technical details pertaining to that topic (from selected readings from research papers and other online resources). Each one-hour video is followed by a “hands-on workshop” assignment (roughly 2 hours of development work) which involves developing code and experimentation using a cloud platform of the concepts discussed in the one-hour video lecture.
