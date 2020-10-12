Chevron Left
Back to Software Defined Networking

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Software Defined Networking by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.5
stars
25 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

This course provides an introduction to data center networking technologies, more specifically software-defined networking. It covers the history behind SDN, description of networks in data-centers, a concrete data-center network architecture (Microsoft VL2), and traffic engineering....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Software Defined Networking

By Renatto G G F

Oct 12, 2020

Muy buen curso para entender como funcionan las redes en un centro de datos virtualizado. Y asi introducirse a las redes SDN dentro de esos entornos.

By Karthikeyan S

Dec 3, 2021

Very Good Course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder