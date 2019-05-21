This course aims to provide a succinct overview of the emerging discipline of Materials Informatics at the intersection of materials science, computational science, and information science. Attention is drawn to specific opportunities afforded by this new field in accelerating materials development and deployment efforts. A particular emphasis is placed on materials exhibiting hierarchical internal structures spanning multiple length/structure scales and the impediments involved in establishing invertible process-structure-property (PSP) linkages for these materials. More specifically, it is argued that modern data sciences (including advanced statistics, dimensionality reduction, and formulation of metamodels) and innovative cyberinfrastructure tools (including integration platforms, databases, and customized tools for enhancement of collaborations among cross-disciplinary team members) are likely to play a critical and pivotal role in addressing the above challenges.
Materials Data Sciences and InformaticsGeorgia Institute of Technology
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Informatics
- Materials
- Statistics
- Data Science
Offered by
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
What you should know before you start the course
Accelerating Materials Development and Deployment
• Learn and appreciate historical paradigms of advanced materials development while emphasizing the critical need for new approaches that employ data sciences and informatics as the glue to connect computational simulation and experiments to speed up the processes of materials discovery and development.
Materials Knowledge and Materials Data Science
• Understand property, structure and process spaces
Materials Knowledge Improvement Cycles
• Learn material structure and its digital representation
Case Study in Homogenization: Plastic Properties of Two-Phase Composites
This module demonstrates a homogenization problem based on an example of two-phase composites
Reviews
- 5 stars62.83%
- 4 stars26.68%
- 3 stars7.09%
- 2 stars2.36%
- 1 star1.01%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MATERIALS DATA SCIENCES AND INFORMATICS
Skills on the Data Sciences can be applied to other areas of studies
Best way to learn newly developed system using material data science.
Excellent course. I thoroughly enjoyed the instructor's style of teaching. Thanks for making the concepts of material informatics very clear to me.
A perfect course if one wants to pursue a research career in material science with an engineering background.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.