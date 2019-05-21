About this Course

6,456 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Informatics
  • Materials
  • Statistics
  • Data Science
Instructor

Offered by

Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome

1 hour to complete
6 readings
2 hours to complete

Accelerating Materials Development and Deployment

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Materials Knowledge and Materials Data Science

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Materials Knowledge Improvement Cycles

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 79 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Case Study in Homogenization: Plastic Properties of Two-Phase Composites

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

