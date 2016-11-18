VV
Jul 27, 2020
It's a great course that can give you a wide view of how to accelerate the development of material using computational resources. I'm a Metallurgical Engineer and I totally recommend this course.
RR
Sep 22, 2018
Machine learning part and its application to material science was interesting but informative contents like material dev eco system and whole week 1 was more informative than logical
By Yichi W•
Nov 18, 2016
Too much introduction, not much actual useful stuff. Too much mathematically without well illustrated examples.
By Сергей С К•
Jul 8, 2019
I think it's wonderful course, but I did not have enough real practical skills from it (in my opinion). Thank you very much to the instructors for this course!
By Justin F•
Jul 14, 2017
Useful introduction to vocabulary and concepts in the field, but can't help but feel the pacing and scope of the course takes an abrupt switch at times.
By Stefan B•
Feb 24, 2017
This is a great starter course for materials informatics. It covers a good amount of topics and uses a nice case study to reinforce digital representation of data, spatial correlations, principal component analysis, and regression. I really liked the examples of pyMKS. My only suggestions is it would have been nice to have more hands-ons use of pyMKS and sci-kit learn. This could have been accomplished through a course project or homeworks.
By Kevin Y J L•
Apr 21, 2019
An excellent introduction to Material informatics. I highly recommend to any beginners to get started with learning informatics regarding materials.
By Pratik K•
Oct 25, 2017
Excellent course if you are looking to understand how to design high performance materials leveraging current advances in data sciences.
Very well delivered by Dr. Surya Kalidindi and Prof McDowell. Reference to the book on the subject by Dr. Kalidindi supplemented by web search was useful.
Need to put the new skills acquired, in practice at work, where I see a huge potential.
Thanks Georgia Tech!!
By ANUPAM P•
Dec 6, 2017
Very valuable course for materials modelling enthusiast. It provides me the firm grounding and preparation for my future research work in this material modeling. This course is a fine balance of technical knowledge, its implementation and the practical approaches one needs to adopt to effectively use this knowledge of materials modeling in real world. (Anupam Purwar)
By Rushikesh R•
Sep 22, 2018
By Abdullah A•
Aug 18, 2019
The course was overall good but some of the course content is outdated (installing PyMKS) please look into this matter.
By Bernard W•
May 4, 2018
Great introduction of the why and how of materials informatics!
By Sae D•
Sep 21, 2017
This course discussed one particular issue in materials informatics. I hoped to see several other informatics-based techniques to solve problems in materials innovation.
By Lidiya P K•
Jun 1, 2020
The course has been very helpful in forming a basic understanding of data sciences application in Materials Engineering. Also it motivated me to explore even more, study and adopt these skills in my research.
In my opinion, a few more lectures on PyMKS applications in the last week would be of more help.
I strongly recommend setting up an advanced followup of this course with deeper analysis and some hands-on practice.
My heartfelt thanks to Prof. Kalidindi for this initiative.
By Zack P•
Apr 2, 2020
I am in the process of transitioning from a purely design position to a professional materials engineer for a 3D house printing company. This course was a great fundamental introduction to materials processing history all the way to current high-end cyberinfrastructure like e-collaborative data pipelines, open-source machine learning libraries in python used to make cutting edge material breakthroughs today.
By Ongwenqing•
Jun 18, 2020
This course is very informative and relevant for Material Engineering students like me to incorporate Data Science and modern technology to speed up research on the discovery of new materials. This course has also provided useful computational tools such as Pymks. Pymks enable use to compute the 2 point spatial correlation and visualization does help in the analysis of the material's structure properties.
By Yassine F•
Sep 8, 2020
Thanks a lot for this clear and efficient MOOC! I look forward to learning more about the topic. I'll try to find time to read the examples on the pymks web site. Thanks Mr Kalidindi and all the staff!
Best Regards!
Yassine Ferchichi, University Teacher (Tunisia Private University - Mechanical Engineering Department)
By Mohammed S•
Jun 11, 2020
Very informative course. Cover many concepts of data science as well as the Material design field.
I would recommend this course to the people who want to stay in their core field while utilizing modern-day techniques such as machine learning and data science in their work.
By Emmanuel E•
Mar 29, 2022
I MUST SAY THAT MY TIME-INPUT INTO THE STUDY OF THIS COURSE WAS NEVER A WASTE. THANKS LOT DR. KALIDINDI, DR. BROUGH AND OTHER PROFESSIONALS WHOSE CONTRIBUTION HAS ASSISTED TO GAIN THIS INVALUABLE BOOST TO MY CAREER. AM IMMENSELY THANKFUL. GOD BLESS
By Yiming Z•
Jul 19, 2017
Thank you for the course. It is very helpful for my deeper understanding of Materials Informatics. I hope I can get more knowledge and assistance from Professors for my research in this field in future. Thank you!
By Victor V D C P•
Jul 28, 2020
By DHARMALINGAM G•
Apr 28, 2020
This course is very much interesting and i have learned about micro structure analysis using data sciences simulation, regression ,finding mechanical properties etc
By PRIYANSHI C•
Oct 8, 2020
It is a great way to combine both the branches, Material sciences, and data science. I completely loved this certification. Looking forward to learning more.
By Luis A G R•
Jul 18, 2020
Great initiative of creating this course! If you're curious about the idea of combining materials science and data science, this course is for you. Enjoy!
By Uttam R L•
Feb 18, 2022
Excellent course. I thoroughly enjoyed the instructor's style of teaching. Thanks for making the concepts of material informatics very clear to me.
By Muhammad L M•
Nov 11, 2020
Well presented in a simple manner. Great courses to learn exploratory data in material science and engaging with current issues.
By Dhanush S B•
May 11, 2020
A perfect course if one wants to pursue a research career in material science with an engineering background.