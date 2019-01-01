Carson Meredith is a professor in the School of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering at Georgia Tech, where he began working as an assistant professor in 2000. He received the B.S. Chemical Engineering degree in 1993 from Georgia Tech and the Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from University of Texas-Austin in 1998. From 1998 to 2000 he was an NRC postdoctoral associate at NIST. Prof. Meredith’s research focuses on advanced materials fabrication and characterization with emphasis on polymer-metal, polymer-inorganic, and polymer-biological interfaces. His group is well-known for developing combinatorial methods for polymers research, for which he won the 2007 Honda Initiation Award. Prof. Meredith currently leads an Air Force Multi-University Research Initiative (MURI) program focused on particles for remote sensing.