Profile

Dr. J. Carson Meredith

Professor, Associate Chair for Graduate Studies, and J. Carl Pirkle Sr. Faculty Fellow

Bio

Carson Meredith is a professor in the School of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering at Georgia Tech, where he began working as an assistant professor in 2000. He received the B.S. Chemical Engineering degree in 1993 from Georgia Tech and the Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from University of Texas-Austin in 1998. From 1998 to 2000 he was an NRC postdoctoral associate at NIST. Prof. Meredith’s research focuses on advanced materials fabrication and characterization with emphasis on polymer-metal, polymer-inorganic, and polymer-biological interfaces. His group is well-known for developing combinatorial methods for polymers research, for which he won the 2007 Honda Initiation Award. Prof. Meredith currently leads an Air Force Multi-University Research Initiative (MURI) program focused on particles for remote sensing.

Courses

Introduction to High-Throughput Materials Development

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder