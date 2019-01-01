Profile

Dr. Philip Roberts

Professor

    Bio

    Philip Roberts is a Professor in the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. Roberts works in the areas of hydraulic engineering and environmental fluid mechanics, particularly their applications to the engineering design of water intakes and ocean outfalls for disposal of wastewaters and desalination brine, and density-stratified flows in lakes, estuaries, and coastal waters. This includes mixing and dynamics of natural water bodies, mathematical modeling of water quality, field studies, and laboratory studies of turbulent mixing involving innovative experimental techniques using three-dimensional laser-induced fluorescence. Roberts’ mathematical models and methods have been adopted by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and are widely used around the world.

    The author of more than 100 articles in leading journals, conference venues, books and book chapters, Roberts received the Collingwood Prize of ASCE, was UPS Foundation Visiting Professor at Stanford University, and was a Distinguished Scholar in the NOAA Oceans and Human Health Initiative. He is a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers and a Registered Professional Engineer

    Roberts joined the Georgia Tech faculty in 1978. He holds a BSc (Eng) (1968) from Imperial College, London University; an MS in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and an MS (1972) and Ph.D. (1976) – both in Environmental Engineering Science - from the California Institute of Technology. His doctoral thesis was in the area of the hydrodynamics of wastewater mixing from ocean outfalls.

    Courses

    Fundamentals of Engineering Exam Review

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder