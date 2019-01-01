Professor
The author of more than 100 articles in leading journals, conference venues, books and book chapters, Roberts received the Collingwood Prize of ASCE, was UPS Foundation Visiting Professor at Stanford University, and was a Distinguished Scholar in the NOAA Oceans and Human Health Initiative. He is a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers and a Registered Professional Engineer
Roberts joined the Georgia Tech faculty in 1978. He holds a BSc (Eng) (1968) from Imperial College, London University; an MS in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and an MS (1972) and Ph.D. (1976) – both in Environmental Engineering Science - from the California Institute of Technology. His doctoral thesis was in the area of the hydrodynamics of wastewater mixing from ocean outfalls.