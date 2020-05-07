This Capstone builds on the communication and content skills you’ve acquired throughout the Specialization and develops them further. During course lessons and Peer Assessments you will practice and expand the language skills necessary for success in the professional world. Throughout the course, you will have the opportunity to complete assessments relevant to the working world.
This course is part of the Improve Your English Communication Skills Specialization
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Communication Across Cultures
Study and compare cultural influences more thoroughly by doing a self study and becoming more culturally aware of your communication.
Email Excellence
Make your emails more engaging by developing your writing style. Engage in email correspondence to set up interviews and/or meetings as well as establish meaningful connections.
Presentation - Time to Shine
Evaluate your English pronunciation, and then complete and deliver an in person presentation using successful speaking strategies and persuasion skills.
Maximize Your English Communication Skills
Work on maximizing your English communication skills for now and for the future by learning more advanced ways to edit your writing and polish your pronunciation.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM TAKE YOUR ENGLISH COMMUNICATION SKILLS TO THE NEXT LEVEL
It's an amazing course. I am delighted to complete this course. Thank you very much Georgia Institute of Technology.
According to me this course is very helpful for student and also employer ,because you learn lot of things in this course like, how to communicate with a person,speaking on phone and etc.
Thank you teacher and Coursera Team. I really appreciate your learning courses and i really want to learn more things from you and see you.
The course covers all three expects of of English communication writing, speaking and listening skills. It provides a holistic learning and improved my confidence. Thanks a lot instructor.
About the Improve Your English Communication Skills Specialization
This Specialization helps you improve your professional communication in English for successful business interactions. Each course focuses on a particular area of communication in English: writing emails, speaking at meetings and interviews, giving presentations, and networking online. Whether you want to communicate to potential employers, employees, partners or clients, better English communication can help you achieve your language and professional goals. The Capstone course will focus especially on making those important connections to take your career or business to the next level. Make yourself more competitive by improving your English through this Specialization: Improve Your English Communication Skills.
