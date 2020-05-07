About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Improve Your English Communication Skills Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Professional
  • Presentation
  • Speech
  • Writing
Course 4 of 4 in the
Improve Your English Communication Skills Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Communication Across Cultures

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Email Excellence

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Presentation - Time to Shine

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Maximize Your English Communication Skills

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

