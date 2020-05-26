Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Take Your English Communication Skills to the Next Level by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.8
stars
659 ratings
205 reviews

About the Course

This Capstone builds on the communication and content skills you’ve acquired throughout the Specialization and develops them further. During course lessons and Peer Assessments you will practice and expand the language skills necessary for success in the professional world. Throughout the course, you will have the opportunity to complete assessments relevant to the working world. In this course, you will: * Study cultural influences on communication more thoroughly, identify key cultural influences in your own experience and compare your culture with a different one to identify ways to improve communication and decrease misunderstanding. * Develop your email accuracy and style and engage in email correspondence with potential employers, clients or investors to set up interviews and/or meetings. * Practice and Demonstrate fluent and accurate spoken English as you prepare and present a short talk about a personal accomplishment or “Sales Pitch” for a product or service. * Polish your pronunciation through more connected speech including use of through groups, contractions/reductions, and linking. Week by week, as you practice your language skills, make connections with people important to you and develop your network, you will increase your opportunities for success. Completing this Capstone Project will help you reach your English language and professional goals now and in the future....

Top reviews

YM

May 2, 2020

I started this course with very basic english communication skills. Learned lot of things that helps me communicate professionally at workplace & in general conversations too. Thanks to Coursera :)

SP

May 7, 2020

The course covers all three expects of of English communication writing, speaking and listening skills. It provides a holistic learning and improved my confidence. Thanks a lot instructor.

1 - 25 of 206 Reviews for Take Your English Communication Skills to the Next Level

By AYAN S

May 26, 2020

According to me this course is very helpful for student and also employer ,because you learn lot of things in this course like, how to communicate with a person,speaking on phone and etc.

By Yeluri M

May 3, 2020

I started this course with very basic english communication skills. Learned lot of things that helps me communicate professionally at workplace & in general conversations too. Thanks to Coursera :)

By Ion-Alexandru U

Apr 26, 2019

The course, although peer reviewed, not specialist reviewed, limits you so that you can't finish it in one month. Today it's 26th of April, peer reviewed assignments are locked until 13th of May, I can't work on them even if I finish everything else. SHAMELESS! They want to suck your wallet dry. The course is pretty bad too, nothing your current/future employers will ever get excited for, just some basic email writing and CV-making tips and that's it. This "specialization" is a MONEY-GRAB.

By Sriman K P

May 8, 2020

The course covers all three expects of of English communication writing, speaking and listening skills. It provides a holistic learning and improved my confidence. Thanks a lot instructor.

By Indira L V

Oct 11, 2018

Excellent course that has helped me to gain my confident back in relation to public speaking, writing efficient e-mails and prepare presentations.

By José A R N

May 17, 2017

My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career

I did this course and all the Specialization to complete my CV in English to the area of Data Science.  

The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.

Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.

By Ravi C

Aug 18, 2020

Perfect course to enhance your English Communication Skills like email writing, portfolio creation, and presentation skills.

Thanks to Georgia Tech ESL for such a wonderful course

By João P R d F

Jan 29, 2018

These four courses help you in many professional situations: how to write a professional e-mail in english, how to talk on phone in english and how to make a speech in english. I could improve my vocabulary and become more comfortable to talk english in the situations describe

By Casey M

Feb 18, 2019

I really enjoy my first Capstone Project. It exceeded my expectations. Thank for this amazing course!

By Jorge C

Aug 18, 2019

Very good for anyone who want to improve their English skills. I highly recommend it.

By Nasr S N B

Nov 16, 2017

That's Specializations in English was very useful for me thanks for all instructors

By Siddhartha K

Jun 27, 2018

Here you can know a lot more

By Name

Feb 16, 2017

.

By Afaq A

Jun 10, 2020

I completed this entire specialization and it was a wonderful experience for me. I will continuously improve my communication skills in future.

By francesca f

Mar 7, 2017

Those courses are very well prepared. The instructor are clear and concise. The practice is super good for self-evaluation prospective.

By Minaxi P

Jun 2, 2020

I really enjoyed this online course. It was well planned and the assignments were very beneficial to the entire learning process.

By Vrushali V L

May 31, 2020

It's an amazing course. I am delighted to complete this course.

Thank you very much Georgia Institute of Technology.

By Luis E D L C B

Jun 7, 2020

I loved it, I feel the projects were more difficult as a result of our training in the course work

By Aman K

May 5, 2020

Teacher are positive and really want to make us learn something.

By Samir M

Jan 27, 2018

I'm very satisfied ! Tanks to Georgia Language Institute.

By Akbar H C

Jun 12, 2020

I have learned a lot of things from this course .

By Oorja S

May 29, 2020

Very informative, helpful and interesting

By Basil A H A

Feb 26, 2019

Dear Instructor Amalia B. Stephens,

First, I would like to thank you again and again for such wonderful courses. Yesterday I reviewed some of your valuable video lessons, and to be frank I found them very important and exiting at the same time. I will try to do my best to do the required assignments as I should, and wish to be lucky enough to do the assignments and quizzes rightfully. Furthermore, I wish and hope you will achieve more successes and prosperity in your business.

Best regards.

Basil A. Hussein Al-Askary

05374009094 - Turkey

By Ammar H

Jul 13, 2019

Amazing

kindly feel free to contact me in anytime if you require any details.

Lastly, I would appreciate the opportunity to further discuss my skills and how I can contribute to your excellent course

Thank you very much for your time and consideration.

Yours sincerely

Ammar HDAIFEH

Skype: live:ammarhodyfa93

What's App: 963 993894048

By Anish R

Jul 6, 2020

learned a lot

