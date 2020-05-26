YM
May 2, 2020
I started this course with very basic english communication skills. Learned lot of things that helps me communicate professionally at workplace & in general conversations too. Thanks to Coursera :)
SP
May 7, 2020
The course covers all three expects of of English communication writing, speaking and listening skills. It provides a holistic learning and improved my confidence. Thanks a lot instructor.
By AYAN S•
May 26, 2020
According to me this course is very helpful for student and also employer ,because you learn lot of things in this course like, how to communicate with a person,speaking on phone and etc.
By Yeluri M•
May 3, 2020
By Ion-Alexandru U•
Apr 26, 2019
The course, although peer reviewed, not specialist reviewed, limits you so that you can't finish it in one month. Today it's 26th of April, peer reviewed assignments are locked until 13th of May, I can't work on them even if I finish everything else. SHAMELESS! They want to suck your wallet dry. The course is pretty bad too, nothing your current/future employers will ever get excited for, just some basic email writing and CV-making tips and that's it. This "specialization" is a MONEY-GRAB.
By Sriman K P•
May 8, 2020
By Indira L V•
Oct 11, 2018
Excellent course that has helped me to gain my confident back in relation to public speaking, writing efficient e-mails and prepare presentations.
By José A R N•
May 17, 2017
My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this course and all the Specialization to complete my CV in English to the area of Data Science.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.
By Ravi C•
Aug 18, 2020
Perfect course to enhance your English Communication Skills like email writing, portfolio creation, and presentation skills.
Thanks to Georgia Tech ESL for such a wonderful course
By João P R d F•
Jan 29, 2018
These four courses help you in many professional situations: how to write a professional e-mail in english, how to talk on phone in english and how to make a speech in english. I could improve my vocabulary and become more comfortable to talk english in the situations describe
By Casey M•
Feb 18, 2019
I really enjoy my first Capstone Project. It exceeded my expectations. Thank for this amazing course!
By Jorge C•
Aug 18, 2019
Very good for anyone who want to improve their English skills. I highly recommend it.
By Nasr S N B•
Nov 16, 2017
That's Specializations in English was very useful for me thanks for all instructors
By Siddhartha K•
Jun 27, 2018
Here you can know a lot more
By Name•
Feb 16, 2017
.
By Afaq A•
Jun 10, 2020
I completed this entire specialization and it was a wonderful experience for me. I will continuously improve my communication skills in future.
By francesca f•
Mar 7, 2017
Those courses are very well prepared. The instructor are clear and concise. The practice is super good for self-evaluation prospective.
By Minaxi P•
Jun 2, 2020
I really enjoyed this online course. It was well planned and the assignments were very beneficial to the entire learning process.
By Vrushali V L•
May 31, 2020
It's an amazing course. I am delighted to complete this course.
Thank you very much Georgia Institute of Technology.
By Luis E D L C B•
Jun 7, 2020
I loved it, I feel the projects were more difficult as a result of our training in the course work
By Aman K•
May 5, 2020
Teacher are positive and really want to make us learn something.
By Samir M•
Jan 27, 2018
I'm very satisfied ! Tanks to Georgia Language Institute.
By Akbar H C•
Jun 12, 2020
I have learned a lot of things from this course .
By Oorja S•
May 29, 2020
Very informative, helpful and interesting
By Basil A H A•
Feb 26, 2019
Dear Instructor Amalia B. Stephens,
First, I would like to thank you again and again for such wonderful courses. Yesterday I reviewed some of your valuable video lessons, and to be frank I found them very important and exiting at the same time. I will try to do my best to do the required assignments as I should, and wish to be lucky enough to do the assignments and quizzes rightfully. Furthermore, I wish and hope you will achieve more successes and prosperity in your business.
Best regards.
Basil A. Hussein Al-Askary
05374009094 - Turkey
By Ammar H•
Jul 13, 2019
Amazing
kindly feel free to contact me in anytime if you require any details.
Lastly, I would appreciate the opportunity to further discuss my skills and how I can contribute to your excellent course
Thank you very much for your time and consideration.
Yours sincerely
Ammar HDAIFEH
Skype: live:ammarhodyfa93
What's App: 963 993894048
By Anish R•
Jul 6, 2020
learned a lot