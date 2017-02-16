About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Materials
  • Problem Solving
  • Mechanical Design
  • Failure
Instructor

Offered by

Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Material Properties in Design

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 93 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Static Failure Theories - Part I

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Static Failure Theories - Part II

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 81 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Fatigue Failure - Part I

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 70 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz

