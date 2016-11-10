IP
May 13, 2021
Very illustrative presentation, with clever exercises. You can learn easily basic concepts of machine design that otherwise you would need much more time to undestand them on your own or at a college.
Feb 16, 2017
The course was a concise and effective review of major concepts. The concepts were well explained and the lessons practical. I have a better understanding of fatigue failure as a result of this class.
By Vivek K•
Nov 10, 2016
Enjoyable course, have to apply the fundamentals while solving problems and the instructor given the real world example of the failures and looking waiting for Machine Design part 2 and part 3.
By Prarthita M•
Apr 1, 2018
It was a great course. Thoroughly enjoyed it and got to learn a lot.
The case studies really helped in making life easier as it helped to understand the subject better.
Thank you!!
By D S S R•
Apr 29, 2020
of course a great course and instructor made it more interesting with her delivery mechanism. thoroughly enjoyed the course. specially design for fatigue/ fluctuating stresses is very interesting . loved the questions given in assignments. well applied to the real world problems. thank you madam...hope to see you again for another course from you....
Regards: Dr. S. Solomon Raj, CBIT, Hyderabad.
By CHINTA Y S - A•
Jun 27, 2020
I have got knowledge about material and design sequences and ther strength and stress and factor of safety and lot of fatigue detail on materials thank you professor madam for telling this course
By Yohanes D•
Aug 9, 2020
This course is pretty comprehensive. It runs at appropriate speed and it is manageable for professionals like me who have full-time day jobs. The coverage is quite deep and I do learn a lot from this course. I'll upgrade to earn the certificate and I'm looking forward to Machine Design II and Machine Design III. I'm not sure what will be covered next, but it will be great if Dr. Kathryn can include some materials on traditional components (like bearings, springs etc.) and modern components (like crossed roller ways, linear-motor guides etc.). Thanks so much for the amazing course!
By Zach•
Feb 17, 2017
By Rahul K C•
Jun 18, 2019
One of the best courses for University or college students who want to get knowledge of Machine Design and how to design a mechanical component.
By Jose P C•
Oct 28, 2019
Thank you so much Dr. Wingate! It was a great course, I really enjoyed it a lot! I loved your teaching style. Your material was very clear and concise. The concepts, examples and explanations were very clear and I was able of refresh a bunch of important concepts and to learn new ones.
The topic related to Miner's rule was one of the most important for me because surely I will be able to incorporate it to my job. I am so thankful with you for shearing your knowledge by this website.
Hope I can see you later on the Machine Design Part II.
By Niklas W•
Jan 9, 2018
It's not a very "heavy" course (I completed it in 5 evenings, spent about 3-6 hrs per week, but I learned most of what's in the course several years ago - I took this mostly as a refresher - your time requirements may vary) but it is very good for what it is. If you have the basic knowledge needed prior to starting the course, e.g. a basic grasp of materials, strength/strain etc, it's a quick way to learn some methods and formulas that will be useful in real life design work. Dr. Wingate does a good job explaining it all.
By Natalia A Q•
Jun 24, 2020
Me ha parecido un curso muy interesante y para mí ha sido un reto porque nunca había realizado un curso en inglés. La profesora se ha hecho entender perfectamente en sus explicaciones. Creo que el curso está muy bien estructurado y el material que se aporta viene muy bien para luego preparar las actividades y los exámenes. Además de la transcripción de los videos, que me han servido para comprender todavía mejor cuando sólo al ver el video se me podría escapar algún concepto. Curso excelente!
By Rafay A•
Aug 18, 2017
Amazing course, I learned a lot, my basics in mechanics of materials was honed, and I got to learn new failure theories, static and fatigue. The videos are short and to the point, the worksheets provided are really helpful to fully grasp the new concepts. The case studies brought a really new insight on the "out of the box" thinking. There wasn't a single moment during the lecture where you'll start to think that this is getting boring! I loved it! Waiting for Machine Design II and III.
By Mekapati D•
Oct 23, 2018
my sincere and heartful thanks to Dr.Kathryn Wingate and coursera.
MS wingate no one has taught me like you, especially the case studies. if i should give feed back to you it would take more than a page to give my respects and it would be more than 5 star ratings .
by means if you read the comment i would be grateful if you share any research papers or articles or case studies related to machine design and its fields.
my mail id is


By Nitesh G•
Nov 4, 2020
The course covers the bachelor level of machine design knowledge and mainly talks about failure through static and fatigue modes. The course is very well designed and structured for the step-by-step understanding. The examples and quizzes helped to build confidence and in-depth knowledge of the subject matter. Sincere thanks to Dr. Kathryn Wingate and Georgia Tech for developing such a wonderful course that is very helpful for every Mechanical Engineer.
By Mike W•
Apr 1, 2018
I took this course to fulfill P.E. education requirements. I found that the level of detail and pace was well targeted for a practicing engineer. Without spending significant time on derivations, concepts were explained and reviewed with mathematical rigor such that they could be applied immediately on the job. I'd recommend to any engineer looking for a review of stress analysis which can be practically applied in a short amount of time.
By Nesrine T•
Aug 21, 2020
Very well explained and well structured course. Explained with relevant examples and the practicing exercises are pertinent. Although I wish there were indications in the beginning of the quiz about the rounded numbers to use so that the calculi results would be close to the answers. That was the only difficulty I encountered in this course.
By Pulkit S•
Nov 5, 2019
An excellent course specially for the mechanical engineering students who wish to pursue their careers in the design field.Very important domain is covered in this course which is very important to know properly when ever an engineer want to design a new component or study any kind of failure in his design. Over all an excellent experience
By Santiago F H W•
Apr 16, 2017
First, I'm really thankful with your for this effort for with us. This course is really interesting, is the first course I finished. I'm mechanical engineering from Perú, I really excited with all these topics, they are great for all engineer. I recommend this course with Doctor K. Wingate, and I know that you enjoy it.
By Martin V•
Aug 14, 2020
I really enjoyed this course, after taking Dr. Whiteman's courses it was nice being able to apply what i've learned and gained a better understanding of how materials are analyzed when designing structures or parts. I hope there's a part 2 someday, but I'll continue studying this subject.
By SAURABH G•
Jun 11, 2017
Thank you so much. I liked your teaching style.You gave me a clear understanding about each and every topic covered in this course.I enjoyed the learning.Hope we will be in touch for further courses.
By Muhammad Z N B•
May 7, 2020
Enjoyable course. The case studies really helped a lot in understanding real life situations and applications. Waiting for Machine Design part 2 and part 3 from the instructor.
By Alessandro G•
May 4, 2020
I appreciate this course of machine design. it's well done and the teacher give good explanations. I would like to do the second part of this course!
By MIDHUN K•
Jun 9, 2020
very nice course ...i really enjoyed it thanks to the teacher..........please bring in part 2 ...i really look forward to it
By Waseem S•
Sep 17, 2020
Great course, would recommend to anyone after doing solid mechanics. Too bad Georgia tech discontinued the series.
By Shrey T•
Jun 26, 2020
A very interesting course and well explained y Dr Katherine Wingate. Will enroll for a few more courses.
By JAYESH K 1•
Jun 3, 2020
Awesome course. Waiting for new machine design part course by same instructor.