MA
Jul 27, 2020
It has been a fantastic journey of five weeks. The teaching style is excellent. I Will suggest every graduate student take this course to make a good understanding. Overall it is an excellent course.
PS
Jul 15, 2020
THE COURSE WAS VERY INTRESTING AND LIFETIME USEFULL STUFF BEING TOUGHT. TYANKS TO Dr. WHITEMAN he is really good explainer had a great experience and I'm sure gonna join more courses by Dr. WHITEMAN.
By Dr A K L•
Jul 1, 2020
First I like to thanks, Dr. Wayne Whiteman for his effort to take the lectures properly. The organization about the course is fine. I learned Engineering mechanics easily with his teaching methods.
By Zubair A•
Nov 8, 2018
The interactive approach of Dr. Wanye Whiteman leads to clarify the concept of Engineering Mechanics. I am glad to enroll this course, I will enroll further courses in future.
Thank you so much
By ARYENDER S•
Mar 21, 2017
EXCELLENT TEACHING METHODOLOGY AND APPROACH TO CONCEPTS IS AWESOME. PROFESSOR WHITMAN EXPLAINS THE WHOLE TOPIC IN A PERFECT MANNER. I LEARNT A LOT FROM THIS COURSE.
REGARDS
ARYENDER SINGH
By satish j•
Jan 14, 2016
I took this course to improve myself in fundamental concepts of Mechanics & now I can confidently say that I'm clear with the fundamental concepts & I can apply them confidently.
I really enjoyed the course because unlike the traditional Lectures, Professor Dr. Wayne Whiteman used to explain concepts in much simpler & practical way. Because of this kind of teaching the concepts became crystal clear for me.
Finally I would like to thank Coursera for providing me a platform to learn freely ,share my ideas with online communities, for learning courses from top most universities of the world & also for believing in me & granting me Financial Aid for this course.
I'm grateful to Dr. Wayne Whiteman & Georgia Institute of Technology for offering such a wonderful course.
By Dirk M•
Mar 3, 2016
This has been a fun course. The length of it is ideal. It's long enough to think I've learned something, but short enough that I'm not bored or dreading it. I definitely spent at least 10-15 hours a week on it. I had to read most of the relevant text book sections (the free, online one) to do the homework. Results may vary. I'm not sure how intense this is compared to an actual college course. My guess would be about half as intense, but it would definitely prepare you to breeze right through such a course. I took it out of genuine interest and I might use it in my current career.
By Richard Z•
Dec 10, 2019
A good introductory course on the analysis of 2D and 3D statically determinant structures. Dr. Whiteman explains things in a very clear and straightforward manner. Love the corny jokes as well.
By Erika B O•
Aug 24, 2015
I was very excited when I discovered that the most influent universities in the world are providing courses for free to students. I had never heard about Georgia Tech, but because of this excellent course of "Introduction to Mechanical Engineering" I search about it and saw its magnitude. I really would like to study in somewhere like that and I appreciate your work here, specially to Dr. Whiteman who teached me a lot and made me laugh sometimes with his intelectual sense of humor. I divulgate the Coursera plataform and the Georgia Tech to my collegues and hope that more and more students could appreciate the technology that you both offer to us. Thank you!
By Charan S•
Dec 26, 2015
Sir,
Honestly, I am a true beneficiary of this course. I have completed my Engineering and it has been 10 long years. I dont remember understanding this subject as clearly as I do today. Thank you so much for clarifying the topics in a very lucid way. Its a dream come true to be able to learn from top instructors and top universities. I have scored a overall grade of 86.5%. I hope I was a good student :-). Wish you and your family a very happy and prosperous new year 2016! All the best.
Best Regards
Charan Siddachar
By Nicholas R L•
Dec 4, 2017
As a mid-career professional with a background in earth sciences (and a need to better understand the engineers around me), this class has been very helpful. The delivery method of working through example problems helped me much more than focusing on the theory of the material separate from application. I do think that the course could be improved through the use of recommended supplemental readings from an open source, but it was very effective for me in its current format.
By sahil w•
Apr 17, 2019
everyone should do this course because experimental solutions are also explained and
we get a practical approach for each question
very well prepared course with simple and lucid language.
By Nortasia P•
Oct 23, 2018
In my opinion, the course is thrown at you. I felt as though I was not being taught, was just given information. I had to find more in depth explanations, solutions and help via other sites. The course set up is great; easy to navigate, see and understand. Once I am more knowledgeable in this subject, I will revisit the course.
By Erteza T E•
Oct 20, 2017
This course is an introduction to learning and applying the principles required to solve engineering mechanics problems. Concepts will be applied in this course from previous courses you have taken in basic math and physics. The course addresses the modeling and analysis of static equilibrium problems with an emphasis on real world engineering applications and problem solving.
By Ajit K•
May 19, 2020
Very good course. Teacher was excellent. Highly recommended.
By James W H•
Dec 19, 2015
Awesome experience! Great professor, clearly explains topics with easy to follow lectures, examples, and graphics. Has plenty of examples in easy to download and print pdf format. I have not tested the online help forums mainly because the lecture modules are very well made and self explanatory. Wishing I had this excellent resource available when I was taking Statics in college. Highly recommend for any Engineering Major, or just brushing up for the PE/FE Exams, etc.
By Rangaraj.B•
May 28, 2020
awesome course!!! I really loved the way he taught, by using models to help us visualize the problem. Moreover his pressing of importance on the use of mechanics in real world is the key factor that kept me motivated throughout the 5 week course !!! Thank you very much sir. I doubt if he would read this anyway, THANK YOU VERY MUCH SIR
By Shafique U R•
Jul 17, 2020
The Course was well planned-out and included thorough explanations. For example, some topics required 2 Modules to be able to grasp the concept correctly. I believe that the examples also helped to reinforce the new concepts learnt. As someone who recently completed their O-Levels, this is definitely a course worth taking if you are considering opting for the Mechanical Engineering field. Thank you, Dr. Wayne Whiteman!
By Co C•
Feb 13, 2019
Though the course content was not difficult for me, i faced some new concepts and challenging problems and learned a lot, after this i will try to complete Applications in Engineering Mechanics course which i ams ure will be excellent after this
By Muhammad K A A•
Jul 28, 2020
By PRATUL S•
Jul 16, 2020
By Sridharbabu Y•
Feb 3, 2017
Really Excellent Course. Learned a lot. The way Professor Teaches and explains is excellent. I would suggest all who are interested in mechanics should go through this course.
Best Wishes.
By Avril K•
Dec 15, 2016
This is a reasonable course, I definitely learned some stuff about mechanics. Things were generally explained well, though there were some things that could have been explained better. The quizzes were very simplistic (the type of multiple-choice questions where you often don't have to actually be able to do the calculations to figure out the answer, you can just look at the options and rule out all but the right one).
By Filipp H•
May 23, 2020
I have enjoyed the content for engineering mechanics and greatly enjoyed the instructor's enthusiasm for the topic. I have learned a lot of new applications of mathematics such as vectors and calculus used in force diagrams, that I have never used before in my high school Physics course. I also liked how the instructor has explained every example problem (in the lectures) in immense detail making sure everybody understood it which is important in a STEAM based subject. However, what really let this course down was the homework. The questions provided had little to no answer solutions which made it difficult for me to understand if I was making mistakes or not. I often had to refer to the discussion form or peers for answers which were not always accurate, hence disadvantaging me in the final quiz where I didn't know if my method was right or not.
By Sarah N•
Nov 25, 2020
The material was well taught and with a good depth level. However, the fact that you have to wait an entire week before retaking a failed quiz is slightly absurd. I am taking this course and another one for extra credit in a current college class, but I risk not being able to actually complete the course in time due to this mechanic. It is very frustrating.
By Bilal A•
Aug 20, 2019
there is no proper practice for problems solving.questions are given for practice but answers or solutions are not provided.How may a student get confirm either one's solution is right or wrong?.There must be a proper system for practice questions
By Joceline F•
Jan 16, 2020
Good material but the explanations in the videos aren't explained as well as I'd like and there are no explanations for the practice problem sets.