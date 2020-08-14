JR
May 5, 2020
Superb and Excellent Teaching by professor. Nicely explained. Easy to understand the concepts. Clearly explained the concepts.
S
May 26, 2020
Thank you so much for the best course! I have had learned on this new course and it was great quality videos lecture.
By Aldo I V Z•
Aug 13, 2020
Dear Mr. Katafygiotis,
I appreciate the opportunity to enroll on this online course "Mastering Statics". This course helped me not to forget the basic topics of the mechanical of materials like statics. However, I would like you add a limore courses like mechanical of material, dynamics, etc. Furthermore, I would like to add to the course the topics of load on cables and Coulomb friction( slip and tip). In advance, I thank you for teaching provided and hope the next courses, please.
Best Wishes,
AIVZ
By JONNALA S R•
May 6, 2020
Superb and Excellent Teaching by professor. Nicely explained. Easy to understand the concepts. Clearly explained the concepts.
By Seba N•
May 27, 2020
Thank you so much for the best course! I have had learned on this new course and it was great quality videos lecture.
By SAQLAIN S M•
Mar 17, 2020
Awesome the way they teach the concept is great and I completely satisfied by taking this course thankyou.....
By Islam A I•
Jun 22, 2020
I strongly recommend this course for everyone who needs to understand statics specially civil engineers.
By REBEL•
Jan 28, 2020
wow!! just wow!!! best lectures on statics ever made. Thank you very much.
By Rohit B•
Jun 25, 2020
very educational
By Sujan C M•
Aug 21, 2020
The name of this course "Mastering Statics" is coherent with its content. The lecture videos don't only focus on the advanced concepts but also helps us to grow from the very basics. And there is the suitability of its name. I've really learned a lot from this course. Hoping to get more such courses for the students from Civil Engineering background on Coursera. Thanks.
By Joseph T M•
Jan 27, 2021
Instructor did a great job explaining new concepts while also touching on older ones. This man knows very well what he is doing and I am glad he is the instructor of the course. What I wish this course had was more practice problems, so please know that going into this you only have the quizzes to do to test your knowledge of the concepts.
By Vikas S•
Aug 6, 2020
Excellent course for civil/mechanical engineers. The course material is really good and the Professor explains the concepts really well! Assignments are challenging as well!
Overall, I would surely recommend Civil/mechanical graduates or undergraduates to certainly take up this course!
By Mateus F e C•
Dec 13, 2020
The course was amazing. I have only compliments to give. I will be wishing Professor Lambros Katafygiotis to make more courses related to the structural area. His teaching is excellent!
By Fernanda F•
Jul 11, 2021
Curso muito bem feito, muito bem explicado e com bastante conteúdo, voltado para várias áreas, cumpriu o que prometeu!
By Michael M•
Dec 16, 2020
It was a good course, it would be great if you add several exercises to practice for the assessments
By umar u•
Sep 22, 2021
one of the best course on static.
thank you Prof. for your coordination in enhancing our knowledge.
By BAKIGARI U•
May 25, 2020
wonderful course and nicely explained by professor, which is useful for students and faculty
By Jeyhun R•
Sep 15, 2019
Course of content and teacher was perfect. Thank you for everything.
By Waqar A•
Jan 17, 2022
It is best course for civil engineering students to learn statics.
By Phaul K C•
Jul 9, 2020
I love this course because it lots of information to learn.
By AGUSTIN V S•
Sep 23, 2021
A complete course, with a medium-high level of difficulty
By M M•
Jul 30, 2021
course was well worth the money! :) Thanks Professor
By Wim•
Aug 18, 2021
excellent course, the best i ever had at coursera!
By Kishore K R•
Jun 1, 2020
excellent subject regarding basics of structures
By Apolonio D C J•
Oct 31, 2020
Thank you for additional techniques Sirs.
By Spyros S•
Dec 23, 2020
Very Good ! learned alot! Just do it!
By Rajendra K•
Jul 7, 2020
Good and Improve my skills