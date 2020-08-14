Chevron Left
Mastering Statics by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

About the Course

Course Overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdom7zBIfkE Statics is the most fundamental course in Mechanics. In this course, you will learn the conditions under which an object or a structure subjected to time-invariant (static) forces is in equilibrium - i.e. the conditions under which it remains stationary or moves with a constant velocity-. You will also learn how to calculate the reaction forces as well as the internal forces experienced throughout the structure so that later you can properly design and size the foundation and the members of the structure to assure the structure’s safety and serviceability. This course is suitable for learners with interest in different Engineering disciplines such as civil engineering, architecture, mechanical engineering, aerospace. Non engineering disciplines may also find the course very useful, from archaeologist who are concerned about the stability of their excavation sites to dentists interested in understanding the forces transmitted through dental bridges, to orthopedic surgeons concerned about the forces transmitted through the spine, or a hip or knee joint. The content will be primarily delivered using light board. Prof. Katafygiotis is going to write and sketch with color markers directly on the board while facing you. You will have an exciting and interactive learning experience online!...

JR

May 5, 2020

Superb and Excellent Teaching by professor. Nicely explained. Easy to understand the concepts. Clearly explained the concepts.

S

May 26, 2020

Thank you so much for the best course! I have had learned on this new course and it was great quality videos lecture.

By Aldo I V Z

Aug 13, 2020

Dear Mr. Katafygiotis,

I appreciate the opportunity to enroll on this online course "Mastering Statics". This course helped me not to forget the basic topics of the mechanical of materials like statics. However, I would like you add a limore courses like mechanical of material, dynamics, etc. Furthermore, I would like to add to the course the topics of load on cables and Coulomb friction( slip and tip). In advance, I thank you for teaching provided and hope the next courses, please.

Best Wishes,

AIVZ

By JONNALA S R

May 6, 2020

By Seba N

May 27, 2020

By SAQLAIN S M

Mar 17, 2020

Awesome the way they teach the concept is great and I completely satisfied by taking this course thankyou.....

By Islam A I

Jun 22, 2020

I strongly recommend this course for everyone who needs to understand statics specially civil engineers.

By REBEL

Jan 28, 2020

wow!! just wow!!! best lectures on statics ever made. Thank you very much.

By Rohit B

Jun 25, 2020

very educational

By Sujan C M

Aug 21, 2020

The name of this course "Mastering Statics" is coherent with its content. The lecture videos don't only focus on the advanced concepts but also helps us to grow from the very basics. And there is the suitability of its name. I've really learned a lot from this course. Hoping to get more such courses for the students from Civil Engineering background on Coursera. Thanks.

By Joseph T M

Jan 27, 2021

Instructor did a great job explaining new concepts while also touching on older ones. This man knows very well what he is doing and I am glad he is the instructor of the course. What I wish this course had was more practice problems, so please know that going into this you only have the quizzes to do to test your knowledge of the concepts.

By Vikas S

Aug 6, 2020

Excellent course for civil/mechanical engineers. The course material is really good and the Professor explains the concepts really well! Assignments are challenging as well!

Overall, I would surely recommend Civil/mechanical graduates or undergraduates to certainly take up this course!

By Mateus F e C

Dec 13, 2020

The course was amazing. I have only compliments to give. I will be wishing Professor Lambros Katafygiotis to make more courses related to the structural area. His teaching is excellent!

By Fernanda F

Jul 11, 2021

Curso muito bem feito, muito bem explicado e com bastante conteúdo, voltado para várias áreas, cumpriu o que prometeu!

By Michael M

Dec 16, 2020

It was a good course, it would be great if you add several exercises to practice for the assessments

By umar u

Sep 22, 2021

one of the best course on static.

thank you Prof. for your coordination in enhancing our knowledge.

By BAKIGARI U

May 25, 2020

wonderful course and nicely explained by professor, which is useful for students and faculty

By Jeyhun R

Sep 15, 2019

Course of content and teacher was perfect. Thank you for everything.

By Waqar A

Jan 17, 2022

It is best course for civil engineering students to learn statics.

By Phaul K C

Jul 9, 2020

I love this course because it lots of information to learn.

By AGUSTIN V S

Sep 23, 2021

A complete course, with a medium-high level of difficulty

By M M

Jul 30, 2021

c​ourse was well worth the money! :) Thanks Professor

By Wim

Aug 18, 2021

excellent course, the best i ever had at coursera!

By Kishore K R

Jun 1, 2020

excellent subject regarding basics of structures

By Apolonio D C J

Oct 31, 2020

Thank you for additional techniques Sirs.

By Spyros S

Dec 23, 2020

Very Good ! learned alot! Just do it!

By Rajendra K

Jul 7, 2020

Good and Improve my skills

