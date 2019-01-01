Yves Gourinat was seven years engineer on aircraft composite structures at Aerospatiale-Aircraft (now Airbus SAS) then ten years associate professor in the field of Launch Vehicle Dynamics & Human Spaceflight (with Soyuz-Mir training). In 2003, he founded the team of nonlinear dynamics and shell-fluid interaction at ISAE-SUPAERO, University of Toulouse. Appointed ISAE-SUPAERO Full Professor, he was from 2012 to 2016 the Director of the Aeronautical-Astronautical Doctoral School (ED467-AA) and Deputy Director of the Clément Ader Institute (UMR CNRS 5312-ICA) until december 2019. Since 2020, he is in charge of the R&D group devoted to future aircraft and biodynamics. Pr Yves Gourinat is ENSMA Engineer, Doctor in Physics of Structures and Qualified as Professor of the Universities. Author of 151 international referenced scientific contributions, he holds several distinctions, being in particular the 2011 laureate of the Frank J Malina Astronautics Medal of the International Astronautical Federation, appointed Officer of the Ordre des Palmes Académiques and elected Corresponding Member of the Air & Space Academy.