Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some basics knowledge in mechanics, general physics and mathematics will be helpful.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how to access space.

  • Acquire basics on launchers architecture and propulsion system.

  • U​nderstand what characterize launchers and rocket engines developed in the New Space.

Skills you will gain

  • Basis in space access
  • Rocket engines classification
  • Sustainalble space introduction
  • Launchers architecture
  • New Space definiton
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 minutes to complete

Introduction

9 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min)
2 hours to complete

The launchers

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Rocket engines basics

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Newspace for space access

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min)
1 hour to complete

General assessment

1 hour to complete

