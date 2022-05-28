The spirit of NewSpace is revolutionizing our vision of access to space. Reading keys will enable you to understand the technological and strategic challenges in games with new rules, fixed by ambitious players. Combine the new technologies and management of space access with the classical paradigm of the existing space context.
About this Course
Some basics knowledge in mechanics, general physics and mathematics will be helpful.
What you will learn
Understand how to access space.
Acquire basics on launchers architecture and propulsion system.
Understand what characterize launchers and rocket engines developed in the New Space.
Skills you will gain
- Basis in space access
- Rocket engines classification
- Sustainalble space introduction
- Launchers architecture
- New Space definiton
Offered by
ISAE-SUPAERO
ISAE-SUPAERO, world leader in aerospace engineering higher education, has trained over 21,000 highly skilled engineers since its creation in 1909. We have been educating students to have the most advanced scientific and engineering skills, helping the aeronautics and space industry to anticipate and adapt to the latest scientific, economic and social changes. We welcome the best students from all over the world and educate them to be future responsible leaders driving the development of our society and contributing to technological innovation in aeronautics and space. Located in Toulouse, France, we benefit from a unique ecosystem, both at the heart of the European capital for aeronautics and space and of a thriving aerospace higher education and research campus.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
The launchers
The NewSpace is a wide concept that emerged more than ten years. It is difficult to define, but it is relatively feasible to explore the consequences of NewSpace on orbital transportation. The access to space, that’s the major point. In this field, a real revolution has taken place. It is the result of several factors, which are actually the maturity of what was developed in the "traditional space" (or classical) that still has its full place today. The balances have been modified, and this Mooc presents precisely - for access to space - the main issues, openings, technologies, and perspectives that are offered to us.
Rocket engines basics
The propulsion system is the most important subsystem of any launch vehicle: it provides the thrust and Isp needed to complete the mission. The objective of this week is to provide you with an introduction to the rocket engines used in launch vehicles for space access. You will understand the fundamentals of propulsion systems, and you will understand how to relate the propulsion system to the launch vehicle mission analysis. This will allow you to understand, next week, how disruptive technologies and innovative methodologies in the new space affect the future generation of rocket engines.
Newspace for space access
In this week you will be able to understand what are the main aspects that characterize access to space in the new space. Using the knowledge you gained in week 1 on mission analysis and week 2 on propulsion systems, you will be able to understand how the design, production, and use of launchers and rockets are affected by the New Space. During this week, we will give you an overview of the production methodologies and the main disruptive technologies that characterize New Space rockets and launchers. Finally, we will discuss sustainable space, highlighting both the issues raised by New Space and the actions that could be taken.
General assessment
In this final graded assessment, you will check your knowledge and apply it.
