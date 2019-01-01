Pr. Annafederica Urbano is a professor in the Space Advanced Concept Laboratory, department of control and design of aerospace vehicles (DCAS) at ISAE SUPAERO since 2019. She is an expert in space propulsion and space transportation systems. She obtained her Ph.D. in 2012 from "La Sapienza University" of Rome with a thesis on the regenerative cooling system of methane liquid rocket engines. Her research areas of expertise are related to the numerical simulation of reactive and two-phase flows in liquid rocket engines: supercritical combustion, thermoacoustic instabilities, nucleate boiling in micro-gravity, two-phase compressible flows, transcritical fluids, and heat transfer deterioration. She is the author or co-author of more than 40 journal and conference papers (16 ranked-A papers).