Explore Infrastructure as Code concepts without installing anything!
This course is designed for beginning learners, providing a solid foundation of managing cloud resources using Infrastructure as Code techniques. Some of these techniques include: Ansible, Docker, Kubernetis, and Terraform. The modules in this course cover the configuration of containers, deploying those containers, and finally configuring the cloud. At the end of the course, learners will be able to directly implement these techniques to help them manage their own cloud resources. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and suggested exploration examples, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling answer blocks) to small, approachable exercises that take minutes instead of hours.