Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Configure environments manually, with Ansible, and with containers

  • Deploy and manage containers

  • Manage the cloud with tools like Terraform

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Management
  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Containers
Instructor

Offered by

Codio

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Configure the Environment

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Deploy Containers

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Configuring the Cloud

3 hours to complete
2 readings

