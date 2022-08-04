- terraform
Containers in the Cloud Specialization
Learn Cloud Computing/Container Management Basics. Hands-On Introduction to Containers, Cloud Computing, and Cloud Management
What you will learn
Create and manage containers in Docker
Create Terraform modules to manage infrastructure
How to use Terraform to build, change and destroy infrastructure?
How to manage resource dependencies and similar resources in Terraform?
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners experience a hands-on approach to all of the topics. You get to see firsthand how these tools and concepts work. Assignments take you along the process of installing, configuring, and using the tools covered over these three courses. Cloud management requires the use of a cloud provider.
