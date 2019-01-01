Profile

Orestis Malaspinas

Research Associate

Bio

Orestis Malaspinas is a senior research associate at the University of Geneva. He obtained his PhD degree on the topic of numerical modeling of viscoelastic fluid flows at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in 2009. He then spent two years at the Université Pierre et Marie Curie in Paris working on the modeling of turbulence and helping in the development of LaBS, an industrial fluid dynamics solver. Then he moved to the University of Geneva where he worked on blood-flow simulations and the modeling of clot formation in aneurysms. During all these years he was involved in the development of Palabos, a massively parallel open source lattice Boltzmann library. He is also a founding member of the company FlowKit, which provides software solutions for industrial problems in fluid dynamics.

Courses

Simulation and modeling of natural processes

