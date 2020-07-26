About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • publications
  • evaluating research
  • Research Methodology
  • research ethics
  • Research
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

WEEK 1 - Research and its context

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

WEEK 2 - Research Methodology

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

WEEK 3 - The products of research: publications and beyond

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

WEEK 4 - The researcher's progress

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)

