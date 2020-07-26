The course provides a broad view of how to become and progress as a researcher. It spans over a wide range of topics, from the historical development of scientific thought to research methodology, to the pragmatics of publication, research funding, evaluation, and promotion in a researcher’s career. It also stresses the ethical aspects of research. Although the course speaks about scientific research in general, it especially focuses on the field on Information and Communication Science and Technology.
Being a researcher (in Information Science and Technology)Politecnico di Milano
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- publications
- evaluating research
- Research Methodology
- research ethics
- Research
Offered by
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
WEEK 1 - Research and its context
Week 1 has an introductory and motivational purpose. It faces the following questions: What is science? What is scientific research? What is the relation between scientific progress and the progress of society? What is the relation between research and innovation? Why should researchers engage themselves publicly?
WEEK 2 - Research Methodology
Week 2 focuses on research methods. It discusses the interplay between invention — the creative act that identifies an interesting open problem and a possible solution — and validation — the meticulous process through which the identified solution is critically evaluated. It briefly discusses the historical evolution of the notion of a “scientific method”, through which research results are validated, mainly developed in the context of physical and natural sciences. Then it broadens the analysis to other kinds of research, and in particular ICST research.
WEEK 3 - The products of research: publications and beyond
The results of research (its products) are used to develop further research and lead to industrial innovations and societal changes. Week 3 focuses on the diffusion process of research products. The main way of diffusing research results is through scientific publications. The traditional publication process is analysed and recent trends towards open access are also discussed. Other kinds of research products, which take the form of artifacts, like data sets or research prototypes, are also discussed.
WEEK 4 - The researcher's progress
Week 4 focuses on the researcher’s career progress in his/her professional life, from being a researcher-in-formation to becoming a junior independent researcher to maturing into an established research leader. In particular, it discusses the skills one needs to acquire and provides tips of advice on how to progress successfully.
Reviews
- 5 stars87.94%
- 4 stars10.63%
- 3 stars0.70%
- 1 star0.70%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BEING A RESEARCHER (IN INFORMATION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY)
Amazing piece of information for budding and established researchers. Just loved it
Excellent course material. It is an eye opener to every researcher
Great course - very useful course for beginners in research!
This was an excellent course, and is a must-watch for budding researchers.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.