Chevron Left
Back to Being a researcher (in Information Science and Technology)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Being a researcher (in Information Science and Technology) by Politecnico di Milano

4.9
stars
138 ratings
39 reviews

About the Course

The course provides a broad view of how to become and progress as a researcher. It spans over a wide range of topics, from the historical development of scientific thought to research methodology, to the pragmatics of publication, research funding, evaluation, and promotion in a researcher’s career. It also stresses the ethical aspects of research. Although the course speaks about scientific research in general, it especially focuses on the field on Information and Communication Science and Technology. The course is mainly directed to students engaging in research and beginning researchers. It may also be of interest for senior researcher in their role as supervisors or mentors, and to all those who are interested in how scientific research works. The main topics addressed in the course are: - Research, its historical development, and its role in society; - Research methodology; - The products of research: publications and artifacts; - The professional researcher: roles and career progress; - Research evaluation, from peer review to bibliometrics; - Research ethics....

Top reviews

SN

Sep 9, 2020

Excellent Course. I clearly understood what is the meaning of research, how do we have to carry out research. I thank the Instructor Carlo Ghezzi for his Excellent explanation.

MH

Sep 13, 2020

Excellent, Thanks a lot to coursera to offer such an exciting and useful course free at cost. Special Thanks to honourable instructor.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 38 Reviews for Being a researcher (in Information Science and Technology)

By Vm V

Jul 25, 2020

This course is one of the best I did through mooc platform. Best suited for both junior and experienced research scholars.

By Rukaiya F

Jun 4, 2020

Excellent, helpful information, too much helpful, full of knowledge. Thanks

By Prakash H

May 22, 2020

A perfect course to get overall research process overview.

By Jesús D C V

Jun 24, 2020

Excellent course!!! Thank you very much Doctor Carlo

By Jibin N

Jul 18, 2020

Great Course . Thank you Very Much

By D N R

Jun 28, 2020

contains are good but language is used with confusing. it should e easy to understand. presentation is very good.

By Mohammad A H

Oct 13, 2020

I really enjoyed taking this course. I am currently working in Research Field, and I am in touch with most of the materials which are presented in the course. Taking this course help me more in understanding the research and being able to communicate with my community.

Thanks a lot. I am sure there is a lot of efforts have been made to deliver this course.

By ABIR G

Aug 11, 2021

The best course on various technical aspects related to research. Prof. Ghezzi discussed all the relevant points in great detail to bring home concepts with utmost clarity. Would love to attend courses curated by him. Thank You, Coursera for providing such a wonderful course at your platform.

By Juan J G R

Nov 30, 2020

Agradezco por compartir el curso. Lo he finalizado y me ha ayudado a comprender mucho acerca de lo que una persona debe tomar en cuenta al momento de decidirse emprender el maravilloso mundo del saber, como lo es la investigación científica. Lo recomiendo ampliamente. Muchas gracias.

By Thuong M

Jan 17, 2022

This course is very helpful and clear to know how to be and the steps to publish a paper as a researcher, as well as research ethics. The quizzes are important to check and summarize the main point of each week and easy to follow the content. Thanks a lot for your help.

By ARJUN G

Sep 7, 2020

This is an extraordinary course. This course provides broad concept and principles in research field specially in Scientific research.

All the strategies of research methods are discussed in an extremely effective way. I loved this course.

Five star.

By Douglas S

Sep 19, 2021

Very helpful course especially for those newly introduced to the research world. Overall, it helped me better undestand the different factors and paths that may lead one person to lean either towards or away from research.

By RAUL A G Z

Sep 12, 2021

Great course if you want to know about the basics of research world, involving all the important areas you must know before thinking about the option of being a researcher for living.

By Shiva K R N

Sep 10, 2020

Excellent Course. I clearly understood what is the meaning of research, how do we have to carry out research. I thank the Instructor Carlo Ghezzi for his Excellent explanation.

By M H

Sep 14, 2020

Excellent, Thanks a lot to coursera to offer such an exciting and useful course free at cost. Special Thanks to honourable instructor.

By Sunny S M

Jul 27, 2021

Amazing teacher and great content and the tricky questions I really enhanced knowledge to great degree. Thank you Author/ Instructor.

By AASHISH A J

Jun 26, 2020

Course found to very interesting and knowledgeable as new entrant. Instructor explanation and pace of delivery found to be excellent

By Ksunina K

Oct 28, 2021

This is one of the best course talking about what research means and all thing relater to research. Very clear! Thanks!

By Kokilaselvakumari e

Mar 2, 2021

This course is highly informative and useful for improving my research experience, knowledge and application.

By Rajesh

Mar 22, 2021

An excellent course which is very well delivered by an obviously excellent lecturer.

By Sri S B D R S C S

Jul 27, 2020

Amazing piece of information for budding and established researchers. Just loved it

By Oladapo A

Mar 27, 2021

This was an excellent course, and is a must-watch for budding researchers.

By Philip T

May 4, 2021

Well presented and very pertinent information for all disciplines.

By Dr. M V

Sep 27, 2020

Excellent course material. It is an eye opener to every researcher

By Jiarui Y

Jan 7, 2022

Recommended for PhD students and who are interested in research

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder