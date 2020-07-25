SN
Sep 9, 2020
Excellent Course. I clearly understood what is the meaning of research, how do we have to carry out research. I thank the Instructor Carlo Ghezzi for his Excellent explanation.
MH
Sep 13, 2020
Excellent, Thanks a lot to coursera to offer such an exciting and useful course free at cost. Special Thanks to honourable instructor.
By Vm V•
Jul 25, 2020
This course is one of the best I did through mooc platform. Best suited for both junior and experienced research scholars.
By Rukaiya F•
Jun 4, 2020
Excellent, helpful information, too much helpful, full of knowledge. Thanks
By Prakash H•
May 22, 2020
A perfect course to get overall research process overview.
By Jesús D C V•
Jun 24, 2020
Excellent course!!! Thank you very much Doctor Carlo
By Jibin N•
Jul 18, 2020
Great Course . Thank you Very Much
By D N R•
Jun 28, 2020
contains are good but language is used with confusing. it should e easy to understand. presentation is very good.
By Mohammad A H•
Oct 13, 2020
I really enjoyed taking this course. I am currently working in Research Field, and I am in touch with most of the materials which are presented in the course. Taking this course help me more in understanding the research and being able to communicate with my community.
Thanks a lot. I am sure there is a lot of efforts have been made to deliver this course.
By ABIR G•
Aug 11, 2021
The best course on various technical aspects related to research. Prof. Ghezzi discussed all the relevant points in great detail to bring home concepts with utmost clarity. Would love to attend courses curated by him. Thank You, Coursera for providing such a wonderful course at your platform.
By Juan J G R•
Nov 30, 2020
Agradezco por compartir el curso. Lo he finalizado y me ha ayudado a comprender mucho acerca de lo que una persona debe tomar en cuenta al momento de decidirse emprender el maravilloso mundo del saber, como lo es la investigación científica. Lo recomiendo ampliamente. Muchas gracias.
By Thuong M•
Jan 17, 2022
This course is very helpful and clear to know how to be and the steps to publish a paper as a researcher, as well as research ethics. The quizzes are important to check and summarize the main point of each week and easy to follow the content. Thanks a lot for your help.
By ARJUN G•
Sep 7, 2020
This is an extraordinary course. This course provides broad concept and principles in research field specially in Scientific research.
All the strategies of research methods are discussed in an extremely effective way. I loved this course.
Five star.
By Douglas S•
Sep 19, 2021
Very helpful course especially for those newly introduced to the research world. Overall, it helped me better undestand the different factors and paths that may lead one person to lean either towards or away from research.
By RAUL A G Z•
Sep 12, 2021
Great course if you want to know about the basics of research world, involving all the important areas you must know before thinking about the option of being a researcher for living.
By Shiva K R N•
Sep 10, 2020
Excellent Course. I clearly understood what is the meaning of research, how do we have to carry out research. I thank the Instructor Carlo Ghezzi for his Excellent explanation.
By M H•
Sep 14, 2020
Excellent, Thanks a lot to coursera to offer such an exciting and useful course free at cost. Special Thanks to honourable instructor.
By Sunny S M•
Jul 27, 2021
Amazing teacher and great content and the tricky questions I really enhanced knowledge to great degree. Thank you Author/ Instructor.
By AASHISH A J•
Jun 26, 2020
Course found to very interesting and knowledgeable as new entrant. Instructor explanation and pace of delivery found to be excellent
By Ksunina K•
Oct 28, 2021
This is one of the best course talking about what research means and all thing relater to research. Very clear! Thanks!
By Kokilaselvakumari e•
Mar 2, 2021
This course is highly informative and useful for improving my research experience, knowledge and application.
By Rajesh•
Mar 22, 2021
An excellent course which is very well delivered by an obviously excellent lecturer.
By Sri S B D R S C S•
Jul 27, 2020
Amazing piece of information for budding and established researchers. Just loved it
By Oladapo A•
Mar 27, 2021
This was an excellent course, and is a must-watch for budding researchers.
By Philip T•
May 4, 2021
Well presented and very pertinent information for all disciplines.
By Dr. M V•
Sep 27, 2020
Excellent course material. It is an eye opener to every researcher
By Jiarui Y•
Jan 7, 2022
Recommended for PhD students and who are interested in research