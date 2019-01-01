Carlo Ghezzi is an Emeritus Professor at Politecnico di Milano. He has a long experience as an educator, as a researcher, and as a supervisor and mentor of young researchers. He is an ACM Fellow, an IEEE Fellow, a member of the European Academy of Sciences, and of the Italian Academy of Sciences—Istituto Lombardo. He received the Outstanding Research Award from the ACM Special Interest Group in Software Engineering. He has been on numerous international editorial boards of journals and conference committees. He has also been a member of numerous international research evaluation committees. His research has focused on different aspects of software engineering. He co-authored over 200 papers and 8 books. He supervised 25 PhD students and mentored several post-docs. He coordinated several national and international research projects.