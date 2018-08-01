"Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 1" is aimed at learners who are seeking to augment, expand, optimize, and increase the efficiency of their Excel spreadsheet skills by tapping into the powerful programming, automation, and customization capabilities available with Visual Basic for Applications (VBA).
- Microsoft Excel Vba
- Computer Programming
- Problem Solving
- Debugging
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Macro recording, VBA procedures, and debugging
Week 1 will introduce you to visual basic for applications (VBA) and teach you the foundational tools required to create basic procedures in VBA. You'll learn about different data types and the scope of variables, how to troubleshoot your code when it's not working, and how to record basic macros using both absolute and relative referencing modes.
User-Defined VBA Functions
In Week 2, you will learn basic VBA expression entry, how to create user-defined functions, how to convert functions to Add-Ins in Excel, how to borrow Excel's built-in functions, how to troubleshoot your VBA functions when they aren't working, and you'll learn about how to design your procedures in a modular fashion.
Exchanging Information Between Excel and VBA
Week 3 teaches you all about how to reference and move information to VBA from Excel and vice versa. You'll learn about the various objects, properties, methods, and events in VBA. Some of the most important properties and methods will be learned in this module that will make future problem solving in the course possible. You will also learn how to deal with errors that arise in your subroutines.
Programming structures in VBA
Week 4 begins the "meat" of programming in VBA, and we are finally moving into some exciting problem solving. You will learn about the common programming structures in VBA (sequence, selection, and repetition) that form the foundation for advanced programming procedures. Several examples will highlight the utility of these programming structures.
The pattern of course is really nice.It first teaches all the basic information in video and the assignments are designed in a way that all the taught information are used to solve the assignment.
This course is awesome! goes from basic to expert step by step and it has great activities and tutorial videos and also provides great quizzes and assignments to mark our grades. I'll give 5/5!
Relatively easy, I cleared 3 weeks within 2 hours, and completed the whole module in less than 3 days. I did not spend more than 5 hours each of the 3 days. The honors exercise was interesting.
Very good course with clear examples throughout to help you develop. The online format of the course is great as it allows you to pause and work through the activities presented at your own speed.
This Specialization is for learners wishing to dramatically change the way that they use Excel spreadsheets by unleashing the power to automate and optimize spreadsheets using Visual Basic for Applications (VBA). The first two courses will teach learners the basics of VBA through the use of dozens of educational screencasts and a series of quizzes and in-application programming assignments. Finally, in Part 3 of the course, learners will complete 3 "real world" and somewhat open ended projects, which are graded through peer review.
