About this Course

125,263 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Microsoft Excel Vba
  • Computer Programming
  • Problem Solving
  • Debugging
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(13,807 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Macro recording, VBA procedures, and debugging

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 68 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

User-Defined VBA Functions

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Exchanging Information Between Excel and VBA

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Programming structures in VBA

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 93 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXCEL/VBA FOR CREATIVE PROBLEM SOLVING, PART 1

View all reviews

About the Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving Specialization

Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder