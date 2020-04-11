In this course, learners will complete several VBA projects. It is highly recommended that learners first take "Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 1" and "Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 2". This course builds off of skills learned in those two courses. This is a project-based course. Therefore, the projects are quite open-ended and there are multiple ways to solve the problems. Through the use of Peer Review, other learners will grade learners' projects based on a grading rubric.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started
This first module introduces the course and provides some background material. Paid learners have access to the course files, which are unlocked when you complete the "Unlock Quiz".
Easy Projects: Lesson Choices
Intermediate Projects: Lesson Choices
Monte Carlo Simulation
All learners are required to complete the Monte Carlo simulation, which is intermediate in difficulty.
Amazing Course! Really loved how Charlie helped us through every screencast. I strongly recommend taking this course to power up your Excel skills.
Thank you dear instructor. It was fantastic to be part of this specialization. I strongly recommend this course any who wants to learn Excel VBA.
Best course on how to use Excel/Vba for solving engineering and management problems. Applying Monte carlo simulation to practical problems has never been easier before taking this course.
The course has a good level, you learn a lot but it takes commitment to continue advancing. One of the best courses I have taken, the teacher is very didactic.
About the Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving Specialization
This Specialization is for learners wishing to dramatically change the way that they use Excel spreadsheets by unleashing the power to automate and optimize spreadsheets using Visual Basic for Applications (VBA). The first two courses will teach learners the basics of VBA through the use of dozens of educational screencasts and a series of quizzes and in-application programming assignments. Finally, in Part 3 of the course, learners will complete 3 "real world" and somewhat open ended projects, which are graded through peer review.
