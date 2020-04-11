About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Getting Started

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Easy Projects: Lesson Choices

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 87 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Intermediate Projects: Lesson Choices

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 127 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Monte Carlo Simulation

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

