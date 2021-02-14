"Everyday Excel, Part 3 (Projects)" is a continuation of "Everyday Excel, Parts 1 and 2". It is a capstone, projects-based course in which you will apply what you've learned previously to more complex, somewhat open-ended projects (open-ended with respect to the fact that they can be solved in multiple ways).
A working knowledge of Excel is required, including dynamic array functions (Office 365). It is recommended to take Parts 1 and 2 of Everyday Excel.
In this course, you'll apply Excel functions and tools to solving broad, somewhat open-ended problems through a wide variety of "guided" projects.
- Data Management
- Spreadsheet
- Microsoft Excel
- Real-world projects
- computing
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and General Course Information
This module contains introductory information regarding the course requirements, how to obtain a Course Certificate, and information for Mac users.
WARM-UP PROJECTS (Choose Three)
For the Warm-Up Projects, you must select three of five projects to complete. If you are more math-inclined, you might appreciate the "Nearest Eighth of an Inch" and "Ladder Around the Corner" projects. If you are not so math-inclined, you will gravitate towards the "World Bank Lookup", "Dynamic Temperature Lookup", and the "Dynamic Amortization Schedule" projects.
INTERMEDIATE PROJECTS (Choose Three)
Now that you're warmed up, let's transition to some more challenging projects! There are six possible projects for you to choose from for the Intermediate Projects, and you must complete three of them. The Sensitivity Analysis and Historical Weather Lookup (Part A) projects are perhaps the easier projects of the bunch, but the Dynamic Data Cleaning is not far behind. The Friday the 13th project is interesting but possibly a tad bit more challenging. The Bakery Shopping List and Dinner Sign-Up projects are somewhere in between. Have fun!
MAIN PROJECTS (Choose Three)
Now for the heart of the course - the Main Projects! You'll implement many of the techniques and tools that you've learned in Parts 1 and 2 of "Everyday Excel". These projects are more involved than the intermediate projects. However, in many cases I provide significant hints and suggestions (mainly through screencasts). Therefore, I "guide" you through these projects. You'll be left with a proud, well-earned sense of accomplishment after having done these projects! There are 5 projects to choose from, and you need to complete 3 of them. Good luck!
As always.. Great course, content, and instructor. It was really awesome, I highly recommend it.\n\nThank you
Really good projects to evaluate what you learnt, some were very difficult to pass the grader although the project answer was correct and it took some time to get pass the grader.
I enjoyed this course. Would have been nice to have more interaction wiht the instructor as many of the projects needed further clairification to complete.
Nice training and real life challenges. Well worth it!
This Specialization is for learners wishing to learn Microsoft Excel from beginner level to expert level. The first two courses will teach learners the basics of Excel through the use of dozens of educational screencasts and a series of quizzes and in-application assignments. Finally, in Part 3 (Projects), learners will complete several "real world", somewhat open ended yet guided projects. In the Projects course, special emphasis is placed on dynamic array functions, which are new in Office 365 and have revolutionized the way that worksheet calculations are performed.
