About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Everyday Excel Specialization
Advanced Level

A working knowledge of Excel is required, including dynamic array functions (Office 365). It is recommended to take Parts 1 and 2 of Everyday Excel.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • In this course, you'll apply Excel functions and tools to solving broad, somewhat open-ended problems through a wide variety of "guided" projects.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management
  • Spreadsheet
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Real-world projects
  • computing
Course 3 of 3 in the
Everyday Excel Specialization
Advanced Level

A working knowledge of Excel is required, including dynamic array functions (Office 365). It is recommended to take Parts 1 and 2 of Everyday Excel.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction and General Course Information

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

WARM-UP PROJECTS (Choose Three)

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

INTERMEDIATE PROJECTS (Choose Three)

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

MAIN PROJECTS (Choose Three)

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 114 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Everyday Excel Specialization

Everyday Excel

