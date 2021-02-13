KR
May 14, 2021
Really good projects to evaluate what you learnt, some were very difficult to pass the grader although the project answer was correct and it took some time to get pass the grader.
AS
Feb 14, 2021
As always.. Great course, content, and instructor.\n\nIt was really awesome, I highly recommend it.\n\nThank you
By Ella Z G•
Feb 12, 2021
The projects are very interactive and hands on, with just enough guidance to keep one on track! Referring back to the videos, which often covered similar examples helped me work through the tricky steps in each project. The projects utilized a wide range of skills that make Excel more applicable and useful throughout my personal and professional life. Thanks for another EXCEL-lent course, Dr. Nuttelman! BOOM-I did it!
By Juan C D S•
Mar 12, 2021
Very good course overall. I have to say that Office 365 is actually not required to finish the course. There are several projects (at least 3 of each difficulty) which can be completed using excel 2010
By Vivek B•
May 4, 2021
This is the most exciting part of the course especially if you have completed the first two parts. The assignments are really interesting and allows a learner to use all their skills learned so far. These assignments are open ended, means can be done in various ways. Instructor Charlie Nuttleman has done fabulous job in picking these assignments. I thoroughly enjoyed this course. Also as a note, I completed all three parts with honors in 5 weeks. Coursera gave one week trial and I paid for only one month (4 weeks) subscription. So if you have time, you can complete all three parts in 5 weeks or less.
By Holli S•
Jun 12, 2021
What can I say, incredible teacher! His teaching style is organized, thorough, engaging, and extremely challenging, to say the least. The assignments not only reinforce the course content, but all is useful in everyday life, thus a perfect course name. I just finished Part 3 and have earned the Everyday Excel specialization certificate with honors. Thank you Dr. Nuttleman for taking the time to share your extensive knowledge. Now on to your VBA Part 1 course!
By GARY B•
Apr 1, 2021
I really enjoyed the course. The fact that you had to develop solutions with limited guidance was challenging at times and has helped a lot to make excel concepts more permanent and deeply understood. Good job Charlie!
By Kirk R•
May 15, 2021
By Ali S•
Feb 15, 2021
As always.. Great course, content, and instructor.
It was really awesome, I highly recommend it.
Thank you
By CHETLAPALLI R S Y V•
Jan 30, 2022
nice learning
By Ria S R•
Aug 23, 2021
I just finished Parts 1-3 of Everyday Excel and I had fun learning in those 3 courses. What I like most in Part 3 is that the projects are real-life cases that you can actually encounter in your work place. Some assignments were challenging, but once you've managed to solve it, it is really satisfying. Reading through discussion forums also help in answering assignments. I just hope there's a function in Coursera where students can directly message the professor to clarify questions about the lesson. I've tried posting questions in the discussion forum and even emailed my professor about such, but unfortunately it is still unanswered. After all, this is a paid course, so I think it will be more worth it if students' questions and concerns were responded to. Nonetheless, I definitely learned more than I expected. Thank you, sir Charlie!
By Diego E•
Apr 4, 2022
I found the excercises to be challenging, I enjoyed my way through the course and I put in practice several things I had learned in the previous courses, even more, I learned new things too! The course statements and preview videos are of much help for solving the problems we're asked to. I hope to further improve my capacities in Excel, but this course and instructor have definetly put me in the right path. I thank Prof. Nuttelman for the valuable lessons I have learned here and could probably not get elsewhere.
By Md. A R•
Apr 19, 2021
The course was just WoW! I had completed part 1 and part 2 before taking this course. The Instructor is a great teacher to me! I have used all of my gathered knowledge from part 1 and part 2 in this course. The course is full of problem like real life. Solving all of the assignments in this course was quite challenging.
By Nguyên B•
Sep 15, 2021
If you have time or not, should try this, aleast one time, to get new way and thinking to solve your problem: even though intersted in excel or not, cause of enthusiasm of instructor that you will not only learn a laguage but also lots of common sense. A thank to Charlie Nuttelman.
By Henry B•
Mar 11, 2021
A great conclusion to the trilogy. Charlie is a wonderful teacher and does a great job putting it all together. Whether you have multiple years of experience with excel or just a few weeks, there are plenty of useful and great things in this course and specialization to learn.
By León A T C•
Apr 26, 2021
No doubt this was a really challenging and practical course where I learnt more about excel and the new tools of Excel in Office 365. All videos are very clear and concise. I expect to learn VBA soon. Thanks for the course.
By Hadiuzzaman•
Jan 24, 2022
The course is excellent!! It would be better if office 365 would not mandatory (Like if it would be done online and we would put result in assignment). By the way, it was really good course to learn new things!!
By Christopher J M•
Apr 8, 2021
Very Challenging and satisfying at the same time. The explanations and techniques were concise and straight to the point. I commend Prof. Charlie for doing a great job at his 2nd specialization course.
By أحمد م ف م س•
Feb 15, 2021
All You Have To do Have Fun! with real example world this really help you in your daily life problem that need Excel.
By Quan N H•
Mar 13, 2021
Very useful and informative, but I still don't see the honor on my certificate even after completing the honor part
By Udita T•
Jan 18, 2022
Learnt a lot, great content and delivery. Instructor is very approachable and responsive. Thanks so much!
By Leonardo C A•
May 22, 2021
Amazing course ! Really brushed up my skills in Excel and the projects are very realistic !
By Zoe W•
Dec 9, 2021
Thanks to the clear instructions given by Charlie, it has been an amazing adventure.
By Jean-Philippe M•
Jun 11, 2021
Nice training and real life challenges. Well worth it!
By M. A•
Apr 22, 2021
Challenging Course, Thank You, Dr. Charlie Nuttelman.
By Ibrahima F•
Jan 5, 2022
Great professor, very rich courses, thanks you
By P A S•
Aug 22, 2021
Very nice and real life case studies