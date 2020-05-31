About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Everyday Excel Specialization
Beginner Level

A knowledge of algebra will help for some of this course.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Navigating Excel, editing the worksheet (including inserting/deleting cells, columns, and rows), and cell formatting.

  • Expression entry and common Excel formulas (including logical functions, text functions, and financial functions).

  • Data management (sorting, filtering, consolidating, removing duplicates, data validation, and one-way lookups).

  • Data visualization (scatter plots, column charts, pie charts, Slicers, Sparklines, and Pivot Tables).

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management
  • Spreadsheet
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Problem Solving
  • Real World
Course 1 of 3 in the
Everyday Excel Specialization
Beginner Level

A knowledge of algebra will help for some of this course.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Navigating Excel

6 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 118 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Expression Entry and Common Excel Functions

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 70 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

More Excel functions

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 77 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Managing Data

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 73 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Everyday Excel Specialization

Everyday Excel

